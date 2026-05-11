Non-Toxic Furniture: How Modern Furniture Brands Like Soulfa Use “Non-Toxic” as a Baseline

Soulfa was founded by its CEO, Vitória, in 2025. Vitória started her career in fashion, transitioning into the interior design space in 2010. The idea of her “cloud-style couch” was born from personal experience: a practical challenge Vitória faced while living in a 5,000-square-foot penthouse in 2014. The apartment had a narrow entryway with a wall that made it impossible to move a standard 10-foot couch inside without airlifting it over the balcony. When she searched for high-quality modular furniture that could be moved in pieces and reconfigured, she found the market was almost nonexistent. This inspired her to shift from traditional one-piece couches to modular, cube-based sectionals that could fit into any space.

Aesthetics and practicality aside, one of Soulfa’s biggest focuses is on crafting health-conscious, sustainable furniture. Vitória is a stage three cancer survivor, having battled the disease in her early 20s. According to Vitória, it "completely reshaped how I viewed my life and my environment. I went on a mission to become the healthiest version of myself — not just through diet or supplements, but by taking a deeply holistic look at everything around me." She notes that, "so much of what we’re exposed to is far more toxic than people realize. That realization changed my standards permanently."

This realization led her to engineer Soulfa products to be organic and non-toxic. The company says its decisions regarding materials come from health concerns rather than costs. This is a claim that, unlike many in the category, Soulfa backs with a 20-year warranty.