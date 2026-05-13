Negligent Security: When Inadequate Lighting or Locks Lead to Criminal Assault

Most people assume that if they are attacked on someone else's property, their only option is to pursue the criminal who harmed them. That assumption leaves a significant legal avenue unexplored. Property owners have a legal duty to provide reasonable security for the people who visit their premises. When they fail that duty, and someone gets hurt as a result, the law provides a path to compensation that many victims never know exists.

Negligent security cases sit at the intersection of criminal law and civil liability. The criminal who attacked you may face prosecution, but that process does not put money in your pocket or cover your medical bills. A civil claim against the property owner does. Understanding how negligent security law works opens a door that too many assault victims walk right past.