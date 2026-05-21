In the world of premium dogs, reputation is everything.

Trust is not built through advertising alone. It comes from years of proven expertise, consistency, and visible results.

Portuguese canine entrepreneur Rui Navarro is not simply a breeder.

He is an internationally recognized dog trainer specializing in advanced obedience, family protection dogs, and working canine development. He is also the founder of TYR Protection Dogs, a premium protection dog company serving private clients internationally.

Navarro is additionally the author of The Boerboel Bible, widely recognized as the world’s bestselling book dedicated exclusively to the Boerboel breed.

This broader expertise has helped shape what became one of the most internationally recognized Boerboel breeding programs in the world: Elite Boerboels.