Why Clapham Carpets Get Dirty Fast

You did everything right. You vacuumed on schedule, tackled spills before they had the chance to settle in, and even convinced your flatmates to stop stomping through the flat in muddy trainers.

But despite your best efforts, your carpet still looks like it’s been through the peak-hour rush on the Northern line. So, why is it suddenly ageing in dog years? Let’s look at what’s going on down there and how you can slow the damage.