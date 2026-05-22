Non-Toxic Furniture: How Modern Furniture Brands Like Soulfa Use “Non-Toxic” as a Baseline

Many of us have non-toxic furniture in our homes without even knowing it. The couch in your living room may be quietly releasing chemicals into the air you breathe. Flame retardants, formaldehyde, and PFAS (which are known as "forever chemicals") are common in conventional furniture. Even brands and products that claim to be OEKO-TEX-certified may still use harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, which has been linked to cancer. Awareness of harmful furniture is growing, and a small group of brands is challenging what non-toxic furniture actually means.
The majority of furniture in the US isn't considered "toxic" by design. Rather, toxic furniture is a byproduct of industrial processes that make items durable, stain-resistant, or fire-safe. Although these terms sound great on paper, the negative effects they have on us and our homes can't be denied.
Federal and state regulations have tightened in recent years, but many companies still sell furniture containing chemicals that off-gas into your home. Put simply, “off-gassing” occurs when items release trapped gases or harmful chemicals into the air, which causes indoor pollution.
The following makes home furniture toxic:
Flame Retardants – US fire safety standards (specifically California's old TB 117) meant that manufacturers had to douse polyurethane foam in chemical flame retardants, which then made them toxic. In 2013, the standard changed, and these retardants were no longer required, but these days, many items that aren't labeled as "flame-retardant-free" still contain them.
Formaldehyde (VOCs) – Furniture made of "engineered wood" rather than solid wood likely uses toxic glues and resins that release formaldehyde, which is a Volatile Organic Compound (VOC).
Forever Chemicals (PFAS) – Furniture manufacturers often apply coatings containing PFAS to make furniture (like couches and rugs) stain-resistant or waterproof. The name "forever chemicals" is quite literal – they do not break down in the environment or the human body.
Phthalates and Heavy Metals – Phthalates are used to make vinyl (PVC) upholstery and faux leather soft and flexible. Toxic heavy metals (such as lead) are found in some older paints, lacquers, or cheap metal hardware.
A handful of newer companies, such as Soulfa, are positioning non-toxic construction as a baseline rather than a premium upgrade.
Soulfa was founded by its CEO, Vitória, in 2015. Vitória started her career in fashion, transitioning into the interior design space in 2010. The idea of her “cloud-style couch” was born from personal experience: a practical challenge Vitória faced while living in a 5,000-square-foot penthouse in 2014. The apartment had a narrow entryway with a wall that made it impossible to move a standard 10-foot couch inside without airlifting it over the balcony. When she searched for high-quality modular furniture that could be moved in pieces and reconfigured, she found the market was almost nonexistent. This inspired her to shift from traditional one-piece couches to modular, cube-based sectionals that could fit into any space.
Aesthetics and practicality aside, one of Soulfa’s biggest focuses is on crafting health-conscious, sustainable furniture. Vitória endured a life threatening health crisis in her early 20’s. According to Vitória, it "completely reshaped how I viewed my life and my environment. I went on a mission to become the healthiest version of myself — not just through diet or supplements, but by taking a deeply holistic look at everything around me." She notes that, "so much of what we’re exposed to is far more toxic than people realize. That realization changed my standards permanently."
This realization led her to engineer Soulfa products to be organic and non-toxic. The company says its decisions regarding materials come from health concerns rather than costs. This is a claim that, unlike many in the category, Soulfa backs with a 20-year warranty.
While most of us want our furniture to repel stains, stain-resistant treatments are actually toxic. Most companies optimize for what will sell visually, but Soulfa invests in how the threads are engineered, how the fabric performs, and how it evolves over time. Fabric technology advances meaningfully every few years, but for brands to stay on top of that, it requires real investment.
Soulfa claims that it doesn't rely on toxic treatments to keep furniture looking clean. Rather than using chemical coatings, Soulfa engineers fabrics by blending both specific synthetic and natural fibers. The unique weave of these materials is what helps their couches repel liquids naturally, eliminating the need for carcinogenic treatments such as Scotchgard.
Traditional upholstered furniture often releases chemicals into the air for years. Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) confirms that Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and "forever chemicals" (PFAS) found in upholstery can suppress the immune response, which makes the body less effective at fighting off infections and viruses or responding to vaccines. (Beans, 2021).
Soulfa states it uses organic and natural materials in its fabrics for zero off-gassing, which is designed to provide a healthy home (and consequently, a healthier immune system). Furthermore, they also use solid hardwood pieces in the form of kiln-dried hardwood, which means their construction is free from adhesives containing these types of chemicals.
When we buy furniture, we intend it to last decades – without worrying about whether it is slowly poisoning our homes and our families. Durability is a big concern. Soulfa claims to be committed to providing non-toxic, high-quality furniture construction that lasts for decades, not years. They offer a 20-year warranty on all their pieces as proof of this claim.
Most furniture brands will stop at certifications. They'll become OEKO-TEX certified, and that will be enough for them. However, in OEKO-TEX classes 2, 3, and 4, formaldehyde is still allowed. Soulfa has stated that they mean to go above and beyond the OEKO-TEX certification, which is why the brand’s pieces are entirely formaldehyde-free.
In addition, a Soulfa couch is also free of:
Lead
Flame retardants
Any other harmful, cancer-causing chemicals, like Scotchgard
It's 100% hypo-allergenic and toxin-free. Vitória has stated that she wanted to build something that reflected the same level of care and intention she applies to her own life. "For me, if I’m buying olive oil, it has to be the best quality. If I’m choosing food, it comes from the cleanest possible sources. ... Soulfa is an extension of that philosophy. It’s about creating a home environment that supports comfort, longevity, and health at the highest level. Because to me, not only is the body a temple — the home should be a temple too."
It's not enough for furniture to be non-toxic. Although we want our furniture to be free of harmful chemicals and materials, a good piece of furniture will feel luxurious, too. Modern furniture companies like Soulfa are proving that we don't have to sacrifice luxury for health, or vice versa.
Soulfa claims to have engineered a more advanced seat cushion comfort system by adding memory foam. They state that they’re the first and only furniture brand to integrate memory foam in a way that allows you to sink in (not just sit on top), while still maintaining structure and performance up to three times longer than traditional seat cushions.
Soulfa provides non-toxic sofas in the form of their modular cloud-style couches, from cube-style loveseats to corner cubes, and ottoman seats. They provide flexibility, giving customers the means to rearrange their furniture into different styles and shapes as they see fit. With colors such as White, White Sand, White Haven, Tulum Linen, Fog Grey, Charcoal, Espresso and more, you can find a design that fits your home and takes care of your family. The couches feature 100% hypoallergenic feather, down, Dacron cushions. Their cushions are also washable, including the base cover. They're easy to take off, with either zips or velcro, and are marketed as being “designed to stand up to kids, pets, spills, and real life.”
Yes, toxic furniture can make you sick. Many modern furniture pieces cause indoor air pollution through a process called "off-gassing,” where volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other chemicals are released from glues, foams, and fabrics into the air you breathe. Health organizations such as the EPA, CDC, and the American Lung Association have all noted the health effects of "toxic" furniture, which can be immediate and acute or cause long-term chronic illness.
The American Cancer Society especially notes the risk of cancer when it comes to the carcinogen formaldehyde, noting that in rats, "inhaled formaldehyde has been linked to cancers inside the nose and to leukemia" as well as "an increase in tumors in the stomach and intestines." On people, "Several studies have found that embalmers and medical professionals who use formaldehyde have an increased risk of leukemia."
No, not all furniture contains formaldehyde. You'll find this chemical most commonly in the adhesives of engineered wood products (such as particleboard, MDF, and some plywood). Solid wood furniture and pieces made with formaldehyde-free binders avoid this chemical entirely. With a handful of modern brands putting sustainability at the forefront, you can easily swap old bedroom, dining room, or living room furniture with natural fabric or solid wood options.
PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are chemicals used to make fabrics "performance-grade," meaning they repel water, oil, and stains. The easiest way to tell if a couch has PFAS is by looking for the following marketing buzzwords: stain-resistant, stain-repellent, waterproof, water-resistant, easy-clean, or life-proof. If a brand claims these things, check how they ensure it. For example, Soulfa optimizes high-performance fabrics to ensure their sustainable furniture stands up to real life, rather than using harmful chemicals.
(2025, December 9). Toxic flame retardants in people’s bodies drop after replacing old furniture with healthier options. Silent Spring Institute.
Beans C. News Feature. (2021, April 13). How "forever chemicals" might impair the immune system. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. doi:10.1073/pnas.2105018118.
The American Cancer Society medical and editorial content team. (2024, September 10). Formaldehyde and Cancer Risk. American Cancer Society.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.