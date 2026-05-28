Memorial Day is the perfect time to upgrade your living room, especially if you are looking for a big-ticket item like a sectional sofa. But with so many brands slashing prices, finding the right deal requires looking beyond just the discount percentage. The true value of a sectional depends on factors like shape, fabric durability, cleanability, delivery fees, return policies, and how well it fits your long-term lifestyle.
Whether you are searching for a modular cloud couch, a pet-friendly option, or a compact design for an apartment, this guide compares the best Memorial Day sectional sofa deals of 2026. We will walk you through exactly what to look for and break down the top options to help you make an informed and lasting investment.
Memorial Day has become one of the biggest furniture shopping weekends of the year, especially for sectional sofas. Many furniture brands clear inventory before launching new seasonal collections from May 13 to June 12, which is why shoppers often see larger discounts compared with regular monthly promotions. For buyers planning to upgrade their living room, Memorial Day is usually one of the best opportunities to compare prices, styles, and customization options in a short period of time.
Sectional sofas often receive stronger discounts during Memorial Day because large furniture is one of the main categories retailers want to move before new inventory arrives. In addition to direct price reductions, many brands also provide extra savings through coupon codes, financing promotions, free shipping, or discounted white glove delivery. For oversized modular sectionals, these additional offers can significantly reduce the final purchase cost.
Another advantage of shopping during Memorial Day is that most major furniture retailers launch promotions simultaneously. This makes it easier for buyers to compare sectional sofa styles, modular layouts, fabric upgrades, and delivery options across multiple brands without waiting for different sale periods throughout the year. Instead of comparing only one or two stores, shoppers can evaluate the entire market during the same weekend.
Popular sofa categories such as modular sectionals, cloud couches, washable sofas, and deep-seat family sectionals are heavily promoted during Memorial Day sales. Since these styles are currently among the most competitive furniture segments, brands often provide better pricing and wider product selection during this period compared with normal seasons.
Large sectional sofas usually come with expensive delivery costs because of their size and weight. During Memorial Day promotions, some retailers include free delivery, discounted white glove service, or faster shipping incentives. For buyers purchasing oversized or multi-piece sectionals, these delivery savings can sometimes reduce the total cost by several hundred dollars.
At WJShome, Memorial Day discounts become more aggressive as order value increases:
SAVE50 — Save $50 on orders over $1,500
SAVE120 — Save $120 on orders over $2,000
SAVE350 — Save $350 on orders over $3,000
SAVE750 — Save $750 on orders over $4,000
SAVE1000 — Save $1,000 on orders over $5,000
For larger modular or custom sectionals, these stacked holiday savings can noticeably reduce the final purchase cost, especially when combined with free delivery or white glove service promotions.
Step 1: Compare the Final Price, Not Just the Discount It is essential to look at the final price you pay. Some brands have a lower list price, while others offer deeper discounts. Factor in potential extra costs for delivery, assembly, or returns to see the true value.
Step 2: Compare Layout Flexibility Compare fixed sectionals, reversible chaises, modular sectionals, and expandable designs. If you plan to move, rearrange your living room, or add seating in the future, a modular sectional offers greater long-term value.
Step 3: Compare Fabric and Cleanability Consider the practical value of washable covers, removable cushion covers, performance fabrics, and pet-friendly materials. Families should prioritize daily maintenance, pet hair, spill resistance, and wear-and-tear alongside aesthetics.
Step 4: Compare Delivery, Return, and Warranty Delivery and returns are critical for large furniture. High return costs and poor delivery experiences can significantly decrease the overall value of your purchase.
Step 5: Check Customer Reviews and Real Buyer Concerns Focus on real-world feedback regarding seating comfort, support, fabric durability, delivery speed, assembly difficulty, and customer service. Real reviews often reveal more about long-term satisfaction than mere product specs.
Subtitle: Best for washable modular sectionals under a value-focused budget
Introduction: WJS Home is the go-to destination for shoppers looking for a modular layout, washable covers, storage ottomans, and a family-friendly sectional sofa. Their Memorial Day sale collection is incredibly extensive, allowing you to easily filter by L-shaped, U-shaped, chaise, pit, seat count (from 1 to 7-seater configurations), and premium fabrics like velvet and corduroy. It's an excellent starting point for comparing sectional options. They also provide a solid 2-year warranty and a generous 30-day free return and exchange policy. With discounts scaling up to $1,000 off sitewide, you can get massive savings on configurations like their Deluxe Cloud Sectionals.
Discounts:
SAVE50 — Save $50 on orders over $1500
SAVE120 — Save $120 on orders over $2000
SAVE350 — Save $350 on orders over $3000
SAVE750 — Save $750 on orders over $4000
SAVE1000 — Save $1000 on orders over $5000
Pros: washable covers; modular configurations; versatile storage ottoman options; multiple sectional shapes; highly family-friendly fabric choices. Cons: exact product availability and final delivery costs should be verified at checkout. Consumer Reviews: ★★★★☆ "The modularity is fantastic and the washable covers are a lifesaver with kids. The seat is on the firmer side initially, but it breaks in nicely over a few weeks. Delivery was mostly smooth, though tracking updates could be improved."
Subtitle: Best for modern compact sectional design
Introduction: Article excels for buyers who appreciate modern, minimalist, and design-forward aesthetics. Their sectional sofas are particularly well-suited for apartments, smaller living rooms, and spaces where visual consistency is a priority. Their Memorial Day sale offers a curated selection of sleek mid-century and contemporary profiles that won't overwhelm a compact room while still delivering on style.
Discount: Up to 40% off
Pros: modern design; compact sectional options ideal for apartments; clean product styling. Cons: fabric care instructions, delivery costs, return fees, and exact inventory should be checked before purchase. Consumer Reviews: ★★★★☆ "Beautiful, sleek design that fits perfectly in my apartment. The aesthetic is top-notch, though the cushions require regular fluffing to maintain their shape, and the return policy is a bit strict."
Subtitle: Best for modular lounge comfort
Introduction: Albany Park is ideal for users who prioritize deep seating, modular layouts, and a relaxed, lounge-style feel. Collections like Kova (both Pillow and Box styles), Lido, and Barton are frequently compared when shopping for modular sectionals. Built with durable fabrics and natural textures, these sofas are perfect for large living rooms or families who love a sink-in lounging experience. Their Memorial Day event includes generous price cuts and clear delivery perks like free ground shipping.
Discounts:
40% off Kova Pillow & Box collections
30% off Barton collection
30% off Lido collection
Pros: modular options; exceptional lounge-oriented comfort; multiple fabric and layout choices; strong brand identity. Cons: overall pricing may be higher than value-focused alternatives; opting for the $149 white-glove delivery adds to the cost. Consumer Reviews: ★★★★☆ "Extremely comfortable for lounging and movie nights. The deep seats are exactly what we wanted. However, the boxes it shipped in were very heavy, making self-assembly a two-person job."
Subtitle: Best for sleeper sectional and style customization
Introduction: Joybird is the best choice for shoppers seeking sleeper sectionals, mid-century modern aesthetics, and a vast array of upholstery choices. It is specifically suited for multi-use living rooms or living spaces that double as guest rooms. Joybird allows you to heavily customize the color and fabric, ensuring the sofa matches your exact interior vision.
Discounts:
Up to 45% Off Best Sellers
35% Off Sitewide*
Pros: sleeper sectional options; extensive fabric choices; highly design-focused; great for accommodating guests. Cons: higher price point; custom production times mean longer wait periods for delivery. Consumer Reviews: ★★★★☆ "The color options are incredible and the sleeper function is very convenient for guests. It is definitely an investment piece, but we did have to wait several weeks for our custom color to arrive."
Subtitle: Best for premium and custom sectional shoppers
Introduction: Arhaus caters to buyers with a higher budget who prioritize premium materials, artisanal design, and custom layouts. Their sectionals are positioned in the luxury market, making them ideal for homeowners looking for a long-term investment piece to serve as the anchor of a complete, upscale living room aesthetic.
Discount: Up to 70% off clearance.
Pros: premium materials; custom seating options; high-end, elegant design; excellent for a long-term living room investment. Cons: prices are significantly higher than average; delivery and return logistics require careful review. Consumer Reviews: ★★★★☆ "Absolutely stunning craftsmanship and luxurious feel. It elevates the entire room. The downside is the premium price tag, and scheduling the delivery took longer than expected."
Subtitle: Best for local-store value and clearance sectionals
Introduction: Living Spaces is designed for shoppers who prefer to visit a physical store to test out comfort, compare inventory, and hunt for clearance deals in person. It’s the optimal choice for buyers who value immediate availability, localized delivery options, and the traditional showroom experience.
Discount: 3% to 54% off clearance.
Pros: local store access; strong clearance options; wide variety of sectional sizes; great for budget comparison. Cons: inventory varies significantly by location; local delivery availability and final costs must be confirmed. Consumer Reviews: ★★★★☆ "Great value if you can find what you want on the clearance floor. It was nice to sit on it before buying. The quality matches the price, but delivery scheduling was a bit rigid."
Subtitle: Best for broad selection and budget filtering
Introduction: Ashley is perfect for users who want to quickly filter through multiple price tiers, colors, sizes, and features. Their Memorial Day couch collection covers everything from standard sofas and sectionals to reclining models and sleepers, making it a highly accessible starting point for budget-conscious and first-time sofa buyers.
Discount: Up to 60% off select items.
Pros: massive product selection; highly budget-friendly options; extensive website filters; multiple functional types (e.g., recliners). Cons: the selection is broad rather than specialized; overall quality and comfort can vary drastically depending on the specific model. Consumer Reviews: ★★★★☆ "You can't beat the variety and the prices. We found a decent sectional for our basement fast. Just be aware that the durability reflects the lower price point, so read individual model specs carefully."
Best Overall Value → WJS Home: Best for washable modular sectionals, family-friendly layouts, storage ottomans, and value-focused buyers.
Modern Small Spaces → Article: Best for apartments, compact living rooms, and clean modern sectional styling.
Lounge Comfort → Albany Park: Best for deep seating, relaxed comfort, and modular lounging setups.
Sleeper & Custom Fabrics → Joybird: Best for sleeper sectionals, guest rooms, and buyers who want more upholstery choices.
Luxury & Premium Design → Arhaus: Best for high-end materials, custom layouts, and long-term living room investment.
Local Clearance Shopping → Living Spaces: Best for local showroom access, clearance sectionals, and faster in-store comparison.
Budget Shopping → Ashley: Best for entry-level pricing, large product selection, and budget-focused shoppers.
When shopping for a sectional sofa this Memorial Day 2026, resist the urge to buy based on the discount percentage alone. A truly great deal is found by comparing the final checkout price alongside essential factors like shape, fabric durability, cleanability, and layout flexibility.
Always verify the delivery fees, return policies, warranty terms, and real user feedback to ensure your new furniture meets your everyday needs. If you prioritize maximum flexibility, family-friendly washable covers, and strong overall value, we highly recommend exploring WJS Home as a premier option.
Ready to find your perfect living room centerpiece? Shop the WJS Home Memorial Day Sale today and upgrade your comfort!
Q1: Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a sectional sofa? Yes. Memorial Day is one of the biggest furniture sale periods of the year, especially for sectional sofas. Many brands offer deeper discounts, coupon codes, free shipping, and financing promotions during this weekend. However, buyers should still compare the final price instead of focusing only on the advertised discount percentage.
Q2: How much can you realistically save during Memorial Day sofa sales? Most sectional sofa discounts range from 15% to 40% off, depending on the brand and model. At WJS Home, they provide tiered discounts based on your cart value:
SAVE50 — Save $50 on orders over $1500
SAVE120 — Save $120 on orders over $2000
SAVE350 — Save $350 on orders over $3000
SAVE750 — Save $750 on orders over $4000
SAVE1000 — Save $1000 on orders over $5000
Q3: What types of sectional sofas are most worth buying during Memorial Day? Memorial Day is usually the best time to buy:
modular sectionals
cloud-style sofas
oversized family sectionals
These categories often receive the largest promotions because they are currently the most competitive furniture segments.
Q4: Do Memorial Day sofa sales include free delivery? Some brands like WJS Home and Albany Park include free shipping during Memorial Day promotions, but policies vary significantly between retailers. Large sectionals can still carry expensive delivery fees, especially for luxury brands or oversized configurations.
Q5: How long do Memorial Day sectional sofa deliveries usually take? Delivery times vary by brand. Ready-to-ship modular sofas from WJS Home may arrive within 5-15 days, while customized sectionals can still require several months. During Memorial Day sales, popular models may also sell out faster than normal.
Q6: Are Memorial Day sofa deals better online or in-store?
Usually, online deals are better for price and selection, while in-store shopping is better for testing comfort.
Online retailers often offer wider sectional selections, easier price comparison, and exclusive Memorial Day coupon codes. In-store shopping, however, allows buyers to test seat depth, cushion firmness, and fabric feel before purchasing. Many shoppers research online first and then visit stores to confirm comfort before buying.
Q7: What should I compare besides the discount percentage? Besides the advertised discount, buyers should also compare the final sale price, fabric quality, frame construction, washable cover availability, modular flexibility, delivery cost, return policy, and warranty coverage. A sectional sofa with a larger discount is not always the better long-term value if the materials, delivery terms, or support policies are weaker.