Best Memorial Day Sofa Deals 2026: Sectional Sofas Compared

Memorial Day is the perfect time to upgrade your living room, especially if you are looking for a big-ticket item like a sectional sofa. But with so many brands slashing prices, finding the right deal requires looking beyond just the discount percentage. The true value of a sectional depends on factors like shape, fabric durability, cleanability, delivery fees, return policies, and how well it fits your long-term lifestyle.

Whether you are searching for a modular cloud couch, a pet-friendly option, or a compact design for an apartment, this guide compares the best Memorial Day sectional sofa deals of 2026. We will walk you through exactly what to look for and break down the top options to help you make an informed and lasting investment.