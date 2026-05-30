Where Guests Are Most Likely to Get Hurt During Outdoor Gatherings and Parties

Spring and summer are perfect opportunities to throw up a set of string lights, set out some patio furniture, fire up the grill, and invite all your closest friends to hang out in your yard. But unlike indoor spaces, which are typically utilized for smaller groups, backyards and patios are often improvised for larger gatherings. What works for everyday outdoor use doesn’t always hold up when there's a crowd.

One uneven step or mishap can upend a perfect party. The liability coverage in your standard home insurance policy covers situations like these, but it’s better to prevent them from the outset rather than relying on coverage after the fact. Here’s a comprehensive list of things to consider before you host all those seasonal outdoor gatherings.