Around 71% of US households now own a pet, and most of those pets have firm opinions about the couch.
They sleep on it, shed on it, and occasionally test it with their claws. For a lot of owners, the living room sofa becomes a slow-motion casualty: snagged threads, flattened cushions, a permanent dusting of fur.
It does not have to go that way. The pet-friendly couch has come a long way, and a handful of brands now build specifically for homes with dogs and cats, with scratch-resistant fabric, covers that come off for washing, and frames that survive being used as a launch pad. Below are the pet-friendly couch brands genuinely worth considering in 2026.
A pet-friendly couch comes down to:
Scratch-resistant fabric with a tight weave or smooth cut pile that claws slide off rather than snag
Removable or washable covers so one accident does not ruin the whole sofa
A solid frame and high-density foam that resist the concentrated pressure of a jumping pet
Easy-clean surfaces that release fur and shrug off spills
DreamSofa leads here on DreamThread, a performance fabric engineered for scratch resistance at the fiber level rather than treated on the surface.
Not every good-looking sofa survives a dog. Three things separate the ones that do.
Fabric. This is the big one. Loop-weave fabrics like boucle and tweed are effectively scratching posts, since a claw hooks straight into the loop. Cut-pile fabrics such as performance velvet and microfiber, or tightly woven performance fabrics, give claws nothing to catch. Look for a high double-rub rating too: heavy home use starts around 15,000 double rubs, while performance fabrics can exceed 100,000.
Covers. With pets, something will eventually get soaked or stained. Removable, washable, or swappable covers turn that from a ruined sofa into a wash cycle.
Frame and foam. Pets jump, and they land with all their weight on one spot. Low-density foam, under about 1.8 lb, flattens under that pressure within a year. A solid hardwood frame and high-density foam hold up to it.
DreamSofa builds for the way pets actually use a couch. DreamThread, its performance fabric, is scratch-resistant at the fiber level rather than surface-treated, so the resistance does not wear off with the frequent cleaning a pet household demands, and it is rated past 100,000 double rubs.
Every fabric is PFAS-free and Low-VOC certified, which matters when a dog or cat is in contact with it all day.
Covers are removable and machine washable, and the DesignXChange program lets a damaged cover be swapped instead of replacing the whole sofa.
Underneath, kiln-dried solid hardwood frames, 8-gauge springs, and 2.5-lb high-density foam resist the concentrated impact of a pet launching onto the cushions, and the frame carries a lifetime warranty.
Burrow has leaned harder into pet-friendliness than almost any mainstream brand. Its Nomad collection was designed specifically to resist pet scratches and stains, using a scratch-resistant olefin fabric that can be spot-cleaned aggressively, and the brand uses non-toxic fibers with no harsh chemical additives.
Covers are removable, and the modular design means a single damaged section can be swapped rather than the whole sofa. One caveat for buyers who care about sourcing: Burrow manufactures across several countries, so it is not a US-made option. As a mainstream brand built around pet durability, though, it is one of the strongest picks available.
Sabai pairs genuine pet performance with US manufacturing and an accessible price. Its recycled-velvet fabric is a cut pile, so claws slide across it rather than snagging, and owners consistently report that fur, spills, and scratches struggle to leave a mark.
Slipcovers are available, and individual parts can be replaced rather than discarding the whole sofa, both useful in a busy pet household.
The foam is CertiPUR-US certified. What Sabai does not offer is deep custom sizing or heritage-grade construction, but for value-minded pet owners who want a sustainable, US-made couch, it is hard to beat.
Room & Board builds well-made, understated sofas, and offers them in tight-weave performance fabrics and performance velvets that handle fur and claws well.
Its clean, calm designs are good at not showing daily wear, which suits owners who want a tidy look despite the pets. The large majority of its furniture is made in the USA, and its showrooms let buyers feel a fabric before committing, which is genuinely useful when judging pet-friendliness.
Pricing sits at the premium end, and sizing is fixed rather than custom. For pet owners who want a refined, durable couch and an in-person buying experience, it is a dependable choice.
Article is worth considering for one specific reason: leather. Its Sven leather sofa is a long-running favorite among cat owners, because leather gives claws little to catch, does not trap fur the way woven fabric does, and wipes clean in seconds.
Light surface scratches can often be buffed out, and on some leathers they simply add character. Article's modern designs are sold online at accessible prices. The trade-offs are that leather can scratch visibly on darker finishes and is less forgiving of a determined scratcher than a true performance fabric, but for many cat households it is the easiest surface to live with.
DreamThread is DreamSofa's performance fabric, and the pet case rests on where the scratch resistance lives.
Rather than a coating sprayed onto the surface, which fades as a pet household cleans the sofa week after week, the resistance is engineered into the fiber itself. Combined with removable covers and the DesignXChange swap program, it means a bad day with a new puppy is rarely permanent.
The honest counterpoint: an imported budget couch costs less today, and for a short-term setup that can be the sensible call. DreamSofa's argument is for pet owners who want the couch to outlast the chewing-and-clawing years rather than be replaced by them.
The best pet-friendly couch is the one built to take fur, claws, and the occasional accident without being ruined by them. DreamThread's fiber-level scratch resistance, swappable covers, and a frame and foam that resist a jumping pet make DreamSofa the strongest all-around pick for 2026, while Burrow, Sabai, Room & Board, and Article each suit a particular kind of pet household. Ordering free swatches is the simplest way to test a fabric against real claws before deciding.
What is the best couch fabric for pets? A tightly woven performance fabric or a smooth cut pile such as performance velvet or microfiber. Claws slide across these rather than snagging, unlike loop weaves like boucle and tweed. A high double-rub rating, ideally above 100,000, indicates the fabric can take years of pet use.
Are leather couches good for cats and dogs? Leather can be a strong pet surface: it does not trap fur, wipes clean easily, and gives claws little to catch. The trade-off is that a determined scratcher can leave visible marks, especially on darker finishes. For many households, a quality leather or a fiber-level performance fabric are the two most practical options.
How do you protect a couch from pet damage? Choose scratch-resistant fabric, use removable or washable covers, and pick a couch with a solid frame and high-density foam that resists a jumping pet. Keeping claws trimmed and giving pets their own bed nearby also reduces wear on the sofa itself.
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