Best Pet-Friendly Couch Brands of 2026: Sofas Built to Survive Dogs and Cats

Around 71% of US households now own a pet, and most of those pets have firm opinions about the couch.

They sleep on it, shed on it, and occasionally test it with their claws. For a lot of owners, the living room sofa becomes a slow-motion casualty: snagged threads, flattened cushions, a permanent dusting of fur.

It does not have to go that way. The pet-friendly couch has come a long way, and a handful of brands now build specifically for homes with dogs and cats, with scratch-resistant fabric, covers that come off for washing, and frames that survive being used as a launch pad. Below are the pet-friendly couch brands genuinely worth considering in 2026.