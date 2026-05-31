What Steps Do I Need to Take to Protect My Home From Severe Weather Damage?

Your roof is your primary defense against the elements. Most catastrophic internal water damage starts with a remarkably simple issue like a blocked gutter. When leaves and debris stop water from flowing down the drain, it has to go somewhere. It backs up, spills over the back of the gutter, runs under the eaves, and pools on your ceiling plaster. A collapsed ceiling costs thousands to fix and ruins everything in the rooms below.

Clean your gutters at least twice a year. If you have large gum trees hanging over your property, you need to clear them out every few months. While you are up on the ladder, inspect the roof itself. Check the pointing and bedding on ridge caps to ensure the mortar is not crumbling away. Look for cracked terracotta tiles, rusted sections on metal roofs, or loose flashing around chimneys and vents. High winds will find these weak spots and rip them completely open. Applying a tube of roofing sealant or replacing a few cracked tiles costs next to nothing compared to paying an insurance excess.