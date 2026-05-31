What Steps Do I Need to Take to Protect My Home From Severe Weather Damage?

Australian weather rarely gives you a polite warning. A perfectly clear afternoon can turn into a severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and heavy rain before you have time to bring the dog inside. I see it every storm season. The homes that survive intact rely on solid preparation rather than luck.
Protecting your house from weather damage comes down to proactive maintenance and understanding where water and wind want to go. Waiting until the Bureau of Meteorology issues a severe weather warning means you have already missed your window. Let's look at the practical steps you should be taking right now.
Your roof is your primary defense against the elements. Most catastrophic internal water damage starts with a remarkably simple issue like a blocked gutter. When leaves and debris stop water from flowing down the drain, it has to go somewhere. It backs up, spills over the back of the gutter, runs under the eaves, and pools on your ceiling plaster. A collapsed ceiling costs thousands to fix and ruins everything in the rooms below.
Clean your gutters at least twice a year. If you have large gum trees hanging over your property, you need to clear them out every few months. While you are up on the ladder, inspect the roof itself. Check the pointing and bedding on ridge caps to ensure the mortar is not crumbling away. Look for cracked terracotta tiles, rusted sections on metal roofs, or loose flashing around chimneys and vents. High winds will find these weak spots and rip them completely open. Applying a tube of roofing sealant or replacing a few cracked tiles costs next to nothing compared to paying an insurance excess.
Water needs a clear path away from your home. If a heavy downpour causes water to pool around your foundation, you are inviting serious structural issues. Constant moisture around the base of a brick house leads to rising damp, shifting footings, and large cracks appearing in your interior walls.
Check your downpipes and ensure they connect properly to the underground stormwater system. They should not just dump water directly at the base of your external walls. Sometimes the main drainage issue is completely hidden underground. Tree roots frequently seek out moisture and will crush or block old terracotta stormwater pipes.
If you notice water backing up out of the grated drains during a moderate shower, you have a blockage. Calling in professionals like bayside plumbers to run a camera down the line and clear out any tree roots before the wet season hits is a smart move. Fixing an underground pipe now prevents floodwater from pushing up into your subfloor later.
Wind turns ordinary backyard items into flying hazards. Trampolines, outdoor dining settings, and loose branches cause massive damage when they hit windows or parked cars. Bolt down heavy items and securely store anything loose. Keep your yard tidy and aggressively trim back branches that overhang the house or sit dangerously close to power lines.
Your landscaping choices heavily impact how your property handles extreme weather. The materials you use outside dictate exactly where rainwater flows during a storm. Hard surfaces that slope toward the house will funnel floodwater straight under your doors. Upgrading your outdoor areas with materials that handle water better is highly recommended. Installing quality Stone Surfacing around a pool or patio area not only stands up well to extreme heat and heavy rain, but when laid with the correct fall, it helps direct surface water away from the building. Proper surface grading is just as important as having clear gutters.
Windows take an absolute beating during heavy storms. The seals around glass degrade over time due to constant UV exposure from the harsh sun. Once that silicone dries out and cracks, driving rain will push right through the gaps and rot your timber window frames from the inside out.
Take an hour on a weekend to walk around the entire perimeter of your house. Inspect the seals around every window and door. Re-caulk any obvious gaps. If you live in an area prone to cyclones or severe hail, consider installing storm shutters or heavy duty security screens that can absorb an impact from flying debris. For older homes, check the condition of the timber frames with a screwdriver. Soft timber means rot has already set in and the structural integrity is heavily compromised. Fix it before a severe weather event puts it under critical pressure.
Also, check the weep holes at the bottom of your exterior brick walls. These small vertical gaps are designed to let trapped moisture escape from the wall cavity. If you have covered them up with mulch or paving, you are trapping water inside your walls. Keep them clear.
Routine maintenance is boring work. Nobody actually wants to spend their Saturday morning cleaning out drains or checking roof flashing. But deferring maintenance is the fastest way to turn a minor weather event into a major repair bill.
Experienced property managers know this better than anyone. They insist on regular building inspections and immediate fixes for minor leaks because they look at the long term data. The properties that get slammed with massive emergency repair costs are almost always the ones where routine maintenance was ignored for years. Treat your own home with the same strict operational schedule. Keep a simple checklist for autumn and spring to keep yourself accountable.
Weatherproofing a home is an ongoing process that requires regular attention. You are never really finished. But by taking care of the structural weak points and keeping water flowing efficiently away from the building, you significantly reduce the risk of structural damage. You sleep a lot better during a severe storm when you know you did the groundwork months ago.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.