Top Signs Your 2017 6.7 Powerstroke Is Begging for a Delete Kit

The 2017 Ford 6.7 Powerstroke is a strong case of earned fame — it's a big, tough truck that can endure long stretches on the highway and heavy loads on any gas truck. It is one of Ford's best diesel platforms to date. However, as soon as these trucks start to venture into higher mileage land, owners start to experience some of the same problems directly associated with the factory emission system.
A periodic cycle or a sporadic warning light can gradually escalate into poor fuel efficiency, slow response times, high exhaust temps and costly repair costs. Those symptoms are the first to show for many dieselers that their truck is not operating as efficiently as it once did.
With the added knowledge of what to look for early, it may be possible to avoid more substantial failures and keep the truck running as a Powerstroke should.
Too many DPF regenerations are a major sign of DPF emission problems.
The Diesel Particulate Filter is intended to remove the soot before it can be emitted via the exhaust system. However, with time, the filter is filled to capacity, particularly for trucks with short trips, frequent idling and stop and go driving.
As the DPF starts to restrict the flow of exhaust gases it becomes more aggressive and more frequent in regeneration cycles. Drivers typically notice:
Reduced throttle response
Lower fuel economy
During recent state, the engine idles at higher rpm.More idle rpm in recent state.
Higher exhaust temperatures
Excessive operation of cooling fans.
Whereas in many higher mileage 6.7 Powerstroke trucks constant regeneration can become more than an inconvenience. Excessive backpressure begins to impact turbo efficiency, air flow and drivability.
From here, many owners start looking into ways to minimize any future emissions-related hassles, such as the 2017 6.7 delete kit.
One of the first “real world” signs drivers will see is greater fuel consumption.
A well-tuned 6.7 Powerstroke will keep highway mileage at a respectable level for a heavy-duty diesel, especially when driving it unloaded. Once the emissions system begins to reduce exhaust flow, however, the engine must increase its work output to maintain its power output.
The extra stress is immediately felt on fuel economy.
Owners commonly report:
Increased fuel stops
When towing, lower MPG
Reduced highway efficiency
Longer warm-up periods
Increased DEF consumption
In many cases, the reduction will occur slowly, so the driver may not notice it until checking with old fuel log records.
Today's Powerstroke trucks use several sensors to keep tabs on emissions and exhaust performance. After the first sensor starts to fail, there are frequently warning lights.
The system continuously monitors:
NOx readings
DPF pressure
Exhaust gas temperatures
DEF injection flow
EGR operation
The one thing that makes it frustrating for many owners is that once one component fails, it doesn't always mean it's the end of the problem. A clogged DPF or when the EGR system is not functioning properly can keep causing the sensor-related fault to occur over and over again.
DEF systems tend to become increasingly problematic as trucks age.
It is only a matter of years until components, such as DEF heaters, pumps, injectors and NOx sensors, start failing more often due to heat cycles and heavy use. Winter weather can exacerbate the issue; particularly when freezing is a concern, such as in colder climates, where DEF fluid will freeze.
Common signs include:
DEF warning messages
Reduced-power mode
Poor throttle response
Warning before speed limiting ahead of the countdown.
Sensor communication errors
Repeated DEF problems cause expensive downtime and aggravating repair trips for the truck owner who goes to work or travels great distances on a daily basis.
That’s one reason many diesel enthusiasts eventually start considering the 6.7 powerstroke full delete kit for off-road and performance-focused applications.
But many owners will miss another warning sign of high exhaust gas temperatures.
Restricted exhaust flow means that the time the heat stays within the system is longer than desired. When operating under heavy tow conditions, EGTs can increase greatly and impose additional stress on the engine's major components.
An increase in temperature will influence:
Turbocharger longevity
Exhaust manifolds
Pistons and valves
Head gaskets
Cooling system efficiency
When drivers have to tow a truck on the highway for a long time or perform an upward pull, the truck tends to run hotter than usual.
The variable geometry turbo is what is used on the 6.7 Powerstroke to build boost quickly and efficiently. After the back pressure increases, the turbo starts acting up.
Common signs include:
Delayed boost response
Weak low-end acceleration
Inconsistent boost pressure
Surging under throttle
Unusual turbo noises
Many times, owners think that the turbo has failed when the problem is actually that there is too much restriction in the emissions system.
If unchecked for too long, high backpressures can lead to premature turbo wear.
There are a lot of diesel owners out there looking into delete kits who aren't necessarily looking for the biggest number of horses. In many instances they just want their truck to run smoothly and without regular interruptions for emissions.
With proper tuning, you can benefit from increased performance in the following areas:
Throttle response
Turbo efficiency
Exhaust flow
Fuel economy
Engine temperature control
Long-term drivability
In the case of trucks that are used extensively for towing or off-road activities, the overall vehicle performance and reliability may benefit from removing restrictions on exhaust.
With that being said, however, there are different regulations for the emissions modifications depending on where they are located. Many delete kits are created only for off-road and/or race use vehicles so it's crucial to research local laws before any modifications are made to a truck.
The 2017 Ford 6.7 Powerstroke is still one of the most adept diesel trucks on the market, but old emissions systems can lead to various performance and maintenance issues over time. If the warning lights come on often, there's little tow power, the fuel economy is poor, and there's a DEF failure, the system could be having trouble.
Choosing to ignore them can result in more costly repair expenses and strain on costly parts such as the turbocharger and cooling system.
When most diesel owners start seeing into the delete, they have been plagued with the same issues for years. Early spotting of warning signs enhances truck owners to make informed decisions regarding maintenance, performance and long-term reliability.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.