Top Signs Your 2017 6.7 Powerstroke Is Begging for a Delete Kit

The 2017 Ford 6.7 Powerstroke is a strong case of earned fame — it's a big, tough truck that can endure long stretches on the highway and heavy loads on any gas truck. It is one of Ford's best diesel platforms to date. However, as soon as these trucks start to venture into higher mileage land, owners start to experience some of the same problems directly associated with the factory emission system.

A periodic cycle or a sporadic warning light can gradually escalate into poor fuel efficiency, slow response times, high exhaust temps and costly repair costs. Those symptoms are the first to show for many dieselers that their truck is not operating as efficiently as it once did.

With the added knowledge of what to look for early, it may be possible to avoid more substantial failures and keep the truck running as a Powerstroke should.