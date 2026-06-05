5 Lever Mortice Deadlocks: Why Are They The Eternal Solution Still Trusted By UK Security Professionals?

When it comes to classic locks, the 5-lever mortice deadlock is still an industry leader
Security professionals and locksmiths still rely on deadlocks despite technological change
They remain the perfect choice for front entrances, offices, and residential rental buildings
Digital locks have their place, but there will always be a space for mechanical deadlocks
In the world of home and business security, it’s only natural that we look at the latest hardware. Smart security is all the rage, and it can be easy to assume that your mechanical locks might no longer be up to standard. However, if you have a 5-lever mortice deadlock, you’re still in a very safe space!
Up and down the UK, locksmiths and security professionals still rely on mortice deadlocks. Compared to digital locks for doors and modern fingerprint door lock systems, the 5-lever mortice deadlock still stands on its own two feet. We spoke to professionals at Locksandhardware.co.uk about why this is the case.
What makes the humble mortice deadlock so reliable? Why are they still so commonly sold by door security professionals? And how do they stand up to scrutiny compared to modern electronic door locks?
When it comes to protecting our property, most of us just want something that works, right? Not everyone wants high-tech security. Fingerprint door locks might sound great, but they can be confusing to use. The deadlock remains a classic lock type that’s easy to use, without sacrificing overall security.
Deadlocks are generally far more secure than, say, a standard spring bolt lock. Spring bolt locks are fine, but they can be much more easily manipulated and broken through than a deadlock. Since these need a key to open, the skill level for breaking through a 5-lever mortice deadlock is much higher.
These lock systems come with a cylinder that you put the key into. Once the key is turned clockwise or counter-clockwise, the lock will be enabled or disabled. You also get deadlocks which require a key for both the interior and exterior, making it harder for someone to force the lock open from one side alone.
For one, the lock itself is fixed into the door frame, making it much harder to break into
Morticed locks are more secure and robust, making them more resistant to break-ins
Securing the door with a key is the standard lock mechanism compared to smart locks
That familiarity can feel much more comfortable for people who aren’t too tech-savvy
If you have a 5-lever deadlock (recommended), it’s more complicated to manipulate
These locks have been tried and tested, and will come with independent accreditation
More locksmiths can fit and install mortice deadlocks than electronic door locks
They come in various styles and aesthetics, making it easier to blend in overall
Mortice locks are perfectly suitable for both commercial and residential doors
As you can see, there are plenty of benefits of having a 5-lever mortice deadlock. While they may not come with the same modern features as electronic door locks, they work. And when it comes to securing your property, it’s always better to know you have a tried-and-tested lock you can operate!
Of course, there’s also the opportunity to get a ‘best of both worlds’ approach to your security. Hire a locksmith who can fit a smart deadbolt lock for you, and you get the same benefits of a standard lock, whilst having the smart security features you might want – such as remote control locking.
So, if you aren’t sure about staying in a fully mechanical lock system, you can still get the features of a 5-lever mortice deadlock whilst having to ‘smarten’ up. That’s the beauty of classic mechanical locks; they can still easily be woven into your smart security system!
There are many locations where installing a 5-lever mortice deadlock makes more sense than installing digital locks on doors. The typical places a locksmith would recommend fitting a deadlock include:
At-Risk Residential Properties. If you live in an area that has seen a spate of crime and you feel at risk, get a 5-lever mortice deadlock. The complexity of breaking in scares criminals off!
Rental Properties. Landlords want to take as few risks as possible, and rightly so. Securing your rental properties with mortice deadlocks provides peace of mind for both tenants and owners.
Commercial Buildings. Commercial buildings such as office blocks are likely to benefit from the installation of a 5-lever mortice deadlock. These deter criminals and reduce the risk of forced entry.
Retail Stores. A retail store may also benefit from installing a 5-lever mortice deadlock if it has a more typical door entrance. They limit the risk of break-ins and after-hours entry.
Storage Units. We also regularly see requests for a 5-lever mortice deadlock for storage units and warehouse buildings. These help to limit the risk of tampering or property theft.
Really, though, there are many different places where having a 5-lever mortice deadlock makes sense. If you're wondering whether your property would benefit from a mechanical lock over electronic door locks, contact a locksmith. They’ll be able to give you their honest opinion on what’s most suitable.
Look, it’s easy to get swept up in the marketing and PR around smart locks. Listen to the media, and you could be easily convinced that old-school mechanical locks are going the way of the dodo.
However, that isn’t the case. Locks & Hardware still sells a large number of 5-lever mortice deadlocks. They still receive regular requests from trade professionals and DIY installers seeking a classic lock.
After all, not everyone wants to upgrade to a fingerprint door lock or something equally ‘new-age’ – besides, digital locks for doors are not infallible, despite what the marketing might say!
While everyone else scrambles around to invest in the latest smart tech, mortice deadlocks are not going anywhere. Their security, reliability, ease of use, and compatibility with so many commonly used door types make them the perfect choice.
If you don’t want to go digital, go for a mortice deadlock – you won’t struggle to find a locksmith to install one for you!
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