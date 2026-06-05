5 Lever Mortice Deadlocks: Why Are They The Eternal Solution Still Trusted By UK Security Professionals?

When it comes to classic locks, the 5-lever mortice deadlock is still an industry leader

Security professionals and locksmiths still rely on deadlocks despite technological change

They remain the perfect choice for front entrances, offices, and residential rental buildings

Digital locks have their place, but there will always be a space for mechanical deadlocks

In the world of home and business security, it’s only natural that we look at the latest hardware. Smart security is all the rage, and it can be easy to assume that your mechanical locks might no longer be up to standard. However, if you have a 5-lever mortice deadlock, you’re still in a very safe space!

Up and down the UK, locksmiths and security professionals still rely on mortice deadlocks. Compared to digital locks for doors and modern fingerprint door lock systems, the 5-lever mortice deadlock still stands on its own two feet. We spoke to professionals at Locksandhardware.co.uk about why this is the case.

What makes the humble mortice deadlock so reliable? Why are they still so commonly sold by door security professionals? And how do they stand up to scrutiny compared to modern electronic door locks?