HERNEST Redefines Luxury Living with Hidden Storage and Engaging Coffee Table Design

Living in the city means I need to make use of every square foot around my apartment. Don’t get me wrong, I have a much bigger place than many other friends, but I still need to optimize the area for different seasons and room uses. That’s why the Magnus 47" Lift-Top Coffee Table appeals so well to me.

HERNEST launched the stylish coffee table to make storage, design, and practicality more accessible to people like me. I’ve spent years hunched over coffee tables that are too short, too small, or too fragile to use when ordering in Chinese food or hosting a gaming night. Many of the products I’ve seen before are made from cheap and tacky materials that end up costing well over $1,500.

The Magnus 47" Lift-Top Coffee Table is exactly the opposite. It’s an attractive piece with sturdy legs and a simplified lift-top mechanism. You can quickly expand the surface area into a spacious place for charcuterie and streaming nights, and get the height you need when you want to work from home for the day. This is a versatile piece of furniture I recommend to anyone with any-sized condo, apartment, vacation home, or residence.