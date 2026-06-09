Plumbing Services Checklist for Homeowners: What to Inspect, Maintain, and Upgrade Every Year

Picture this: it's a cold Saturday morning, you head down to the basement for a load of laundry, and your sock lands in a puddle. The pipe behind the washer has been weeping for weeks, and the drywall is already soft. Nobody plans for that kind of morning. It's how most home plumbing problems show up, though, in slow motion until the day they aren't.

A short annual walkthrough is the easiest way to stay ahead of those surprises. Think of it as a yearly checkup for the house, a steady once-over of the fixtures, pipes, and appliances that move water in and out. A well-built plumbing services routine catches the slow leaks, the seized shut-off valves, and the aging water heaters long before they turn into emergencies.

The checklist below splits the work into three plain categories. What to inspect. What to maintain. What to upgrade. That way, you know which jobs you can handle on a weekend, and which ones deserve a phone call to a licensed pro like Tiptop Plumbing & Heating.