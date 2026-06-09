Why Kathy Kuo Home Is Changing the Way People Design Outdoor Spaces

Outdoor spaces are often treated as an afterthought. A few chairs are placed on the patio, a table is added for practicality, and the area becomes something people use occasionally rather than intentionally. Yet over the last few years, the way homeowners think about outdoor living has started to shift. Patios, balconies, gardens, and terraces are no longer viewed as separate from the home itself. They are becoming extensions of personal style, comfort, and everyday living.