Is “human grade” just a marketing buzzword?

No. In 2022, AAFCO set a formal standard that requires every ingredient and every processing step to meet the same federal rules that govern ready-to-eat meals for people. If even one carrot falls outside those rules, the label cannot claim human grade.

Can dogs thrive on a vegan recipe like Bramble?

Yes. A University of Illinois feeding trial found Bramble’s two plant-based formulas were as digestible as premium meat diets and even lowered triglyceride and cholesterol levels in participating dogs.

I’ve heard grain-free diets can harm a dog’s heart. Am I at risk?

Most concern centers on poorly balanced boutique formulas heavy in peas or lentils without added taurine. All brands in this guide either include balanced grains, supplement taurine, or, like Bramble, publish trial data confirming healthy cardiac markers. For dogs with heart conditions, discuss any diet change with a veterinarian first.

Is fresh food worth the higher price?

That depends on priorities. Fresh, minimally processed meals often improve digestibility, boost appetite, and, anecdotally, reduce skin and gut issues. Precise portions also support healthy weight management. Premium kibble that meets AAFCO standards can still keep a healthy dog thriving if budget takes top priority.

What about the planet? Doesn’t shipping frozen meat increase emissions?

Pets already account for an estimated 64 million tons of CO₂ each year, roughly the output of 13 million cars. Choosing brands that use recyclable packaging, carbon-neutral shipping, or lower-impact proteins (plant, poultry, sustainably fished seafood) helps trim that footprint.

Do veterinarians recommend these brands?

Many do, especially when the company employs board-certified nutritionists and publishes feeding trial data. Bringing a nutrient analysis to your next appointment encourages an evidence-based conversation.

Can I mix human-grade food with kibble?

Yes. Even a 25 percent fresh topper can raise palatability and moisture intake. Reduce the kibble portion so total calories stay level, and follow the same seven-day transition schedule outlined earlier.

How long can fresh food sit out?

Treat it like your own leftovers. Two hours at room temperature marks the safe limit; beyond that, bacterial growth accelerates. Slow grazers benefit from smaller, more frequent servings with the remainder kept chilled.