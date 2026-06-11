DreamSofa leads because its fabric program was clearly designed by people who have met a cat.

DreamThread builds scratch resistance into the fiber itself and carries a double-rub rating above 100,000, which puts it in commercial-grade territory, and the whole range is PFAS-free and Low-VOC certified.

The DesignXChange program adds the practical layer: covers come off for washing and can be swapped entirely when one finally loses a long war with a determined dog, which extends the sofa's life by years.

Underneath, the build matches the fabric, with a kiln-dried solid hardwood frame, 8-gauge sinuous springs, and 2.5-lb high-density CertiPUR-US foam, all backed by a lifetime frame warranty and a 100-day home trial.

Free swatches mean you can test a corner against your own pet's claws before committing, which is the only product test that really matters.