How to Design a Kitchen for Home Remodels and ADU Builds: A Complete Guide to Layout, Storage, and Function

Before choosing a layout, think about how your kitchen is actually used. Do you cook full meals every day, or is the kitchen mostly used for coffee, snacks, and simple prep? Do you entertain often? Do you need room for multiple people to cook at once? Do kids do homework at the island? Do guests naturally gather around the kitchen during holidays or family events?

These lifestyle questions should guide the design. A family that cooks daily may need generous prep space, durable surfaces, deep drawers, and strong ventilation. A homeowner who entertains may want an island with seating, a beverage station, and better flow into the dining or living room. A smaller household may prioritize clean lines, hidden storage, and easy maintenance.