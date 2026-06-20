Top 5 Drainage Checks Every Buyer Should Make Before Buying a London Home

One of the biggest misconceptions among homebuyers is that a standard homebuyer or RICS survey includes a detailed inspection of the property's drainage system. In reality, underground drains are rarely examined beyond visible signs of concern, meaning serious defects can remain hidden until after completion.

This is particularly important in London, where Victorian and Edwardian homes make up a significant proportion of the housing stock. Many of these properties still rely on ageing drainage infrastructure that may be vulnerable to cracking, root intrusion or historic repairs. Across England, around 37% of homes were built before 1945, highlighting the prevalence of older housing and infrastructure.

Whether you're buying your first flat, moving to a family home or investing in a buy-to-let property, carrying out a few simple drainage checks before exchange can help you avoid costly surprises later.