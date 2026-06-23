How to Choose a Shower Filter for Healthier Skin and Hair

The most common filtration media found in consumer shower filters are KDF (kinetic degradation fluxion), activated carbon, and calcium sulfite. KDF holds up well at high temperatures, making it a natural fit for hot showers. Activated carbon is excellent at eliminating odors and organic compounds but becomes less reliable when water gets very hot. Calcium sulfite tends to be a popular pick specifically for chlorine reduction under typical warm-shower conditions.

When weighing performance claims, look for independent verification rather than vague marketing language. The recognized benchmark for shower filter chlorine reduction is NSF/ANSI 177 — a filter tested against this standard gives you a far more credible basis for comparison than unverified manufacturer promises.