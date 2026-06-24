4 ways to elevate your living space with thoughtful luxury design

The values of contemporary design are increasingly leaning towards luxury.
Its driving factors are intentionality, an appreciation of quality craftsmanship, and careful curation that reflects your tastes, your experiences, and your personality.
Furthermore, modern luxury living is not about excess, lavish abundance, and maximalism. Instead, detail, quality, and expression are embraced as the frontiers of creativity.
In this article we explore four ways to elevate your home interior, and what thoughtful luxury design really means.
Standout décor items can define a room. Artistic homeware designed to catch the eye can serve as a core centrepiece, or subtle touches that build a bigger picture.
Pieces offer an extensive range of stunning furnishings and homeware made with refined craftsmanship, and their collection represents the epitome of contemporary luxury.
Designed for longevity and distinctive style, striking statement items are worth the investment to elevate your home.
Visual cohesion is crucial to your visitors’ first impression of a home, but that doesn’t mean your home should be monotonous.
Layering textures creates depth and warmth, with contrasting pairs such as stone and wood, glass and linen contributing to a rich, classic aesthetic.
Colour can also contribute. Earth tones are particularly popular, alongside monochromes and simple, understated shades. Just look at Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer.
Your layering may also extend to sound - Bang & Olufsen are recognised as amongst the best manufacturers of audio devices. The right speaker (and the right sounds) are the perfect way to welcome guests to your home and create an atmosphere, and their sound systems are not only sonically sublime, but visually beautiful too.
Traditional art in the home, such as paintings and sculptures, can serve as not only a statement piece, but a status symbol.
It suggests that the homeowner is cultured, and has developed refined taste through experience and discovery.
But when every item is chosen with intention, the functional represents far more than utility. A sculptural vase or hand-finished bowl can act as both object and focal point, while statement lighting brings atmosphere as well as form. In this way, even the most practical pieces contribute to a curated, design-led living space.
Your home tells the story of who you are. It is your haven, and a reflection of your identity.
That’s why personal touches are some of the most powerful markers of luxury interior design. A collection of curated accessories and meaningful, personal objects gathered through inheritance, travel, or a purposeful search for the right item, creates a sense of personality. If you’re craving a truly cohesive finish, working with an interior designer such as Sophie Paterson Interiors can help bring these elements together without losing your individuality.
It is the marker of lived-in luxury that will instil in your guests a sense not only of admiration for impeccable taste, but of welcoming and warmth.
Luxury in interior design is about more than expenditure and status symbols. Instead, it’s about thought, careful curation, a respect for quality and craftsmanship, and the idea that unique design can do far more than maximalism and trend-following.
These tips can help you elevate your home in a way that is both personal and unique, yet stylish and sophisticated.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.