Why Luxury Homeowners Are Rethinking Video Storage and Security

The level of security required to protect high-value properties has always been of a higher standard. However, for years, the plan remained unchanged – put up a camera, connect it to a local camera recorder, and pray to the gods that the hard drive will not die. That model is slowly being replaced today. High-net-worth individuals, estate managers, and luxury homeowners are moving from non-smart, non-resilient systems to a smarter, more resilient one that does not rely on a single point of failure within the home itself.

One of the biggest changes that has taken place is the trend to store video off-site. Instead of leaving film hard in the device, which might be stolen, corrupted, or damaged, property owners are now considering cloud backup for Hikvision cameras, thereby ensuring their footage remains safe, accessible, and secure no matter what occurs on site. In particular, the strategy applies to Hikvision technology, one of the most widely used IP camera brands in top-tier residential and commercial properties across the world.