Hot summer days are serious business. When it hits 90 degrees outside, you want that air conditioner blowing cool air on you ASAP. The second you turn on your AC though; you start accruing charges against next month’s electric bill.

Most people don’t think about their electric bill until the bill arrives. A better strategy is to know the costs involved before you have to pay the bill.

Operating an air conditioner isn’t cheap. There are initial setup costs and monthly electricity charges. Throw maintenance and repairs into the mix and that grand total will probably make you gulp.

Here’s everything you need to know about the true cost of running an air conditioner, so you’re never surprised by your electric bill again.