Top Artisan Tile Brands to Watch for Statement Backsplashes This Summer

1. Full-height tile

Instead of stopping at the bottom of upper cabinets, many designers are carrying tile up to the ceiling. This makes the backsplash feel more architectural and visually expands the room.

2. Warmer neutrals

Cream, sand, clay, taupe, ivory, and soft brown are replacing colder whites and grays. These tones work especially well with handmade ceramic and terracotta finishes.

3. Gloss and reflection

Glazed tile is useful in summer kitchens because it catches light beautifully. Even a simple white or green tile can feel dynamic when the glaze has depth.

4. Pattern in smaller doses

Rather than tiling an entire kitchen in bold pattern, homeowners are using decorative tile in focused areas, such as behind the range, inside a niche, or along a bar wall.

5. Handmade imperfection

Perfectly flat, overly uniform finishes are giving way to surfaces with movement. Slight irregularity can make a new kitchen feel more established and personal.