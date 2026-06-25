Top Artisan Tile Brands to Watch for Statement Backsplashes This Summer

A backsplash is no longer just the practical strip of tile behind a sink or stove. In today’s most considered kitchens, it has become one of the most expressive design decisions in the room.
For homeowners, designers, and renovators looking to refresh a kitchen this summer, the right backsplash can do several things at once. It can protect the wall, introduce texture, frame cabinetry, bring warmth to a neutral palette, or turn a simple kitchen into a more personal, design-led space.
The most successful statement backsplashes are not always the loudest. Some rely on color. Others depend on handmade variation, tonal movement, glaze depth, unusual shapes, or a material that changes with the light throughout the day. This is where artisan tile brands stand apart from standard mass-market options.
Instead of flat, overly uniform surfaces, artisan tile brings evidence of the hand: small irregularities, layered color, slight tonal shifts, and finishes that feel collected rather than manufactured. For summer renovations, especially in kitchens that open onto dining areas, patios, or outdoor entertaining spaces, this added character can make the room feel warmer, more relaxed, and more memorable.
Below are six artisan and design-led tile brands worth watching for statement backsplashes this summer.
A statement backsplash does not have to mean bright color or maximalist pattern. In many homes, the most striking backsplash is the one that introduces quiet contrast.
A handmade ceramic tile with subtle tonal variation
A glossy glaze that reflects summer light
A zellige or terracotta surface with imperfect edges
A patterned cement tile used behind open shelving
A full-height backsplash carried up to the ceiling
A single-color tile installed in an unexpected shape or layout
The key is intention.
A backsplash should not feel like an afterthought squeezed between the countertop and cabinets. It should feel connected to the wider kitchen story, whether that story is rustic, coastal, modern, Mediterranean, farmhouse, or quietly luxurious.
Before choosing a backsplash, homeowners should understand how ceramic and porcelain tile differ, since each material offers its own balance of durability, finish, maintenance, and design flexibility.
Summer interiors tend to move away from heavy, overly polished finishes. Kitchens are used more casually, doors are left open, natural light becomes part of the design, and entertaining often shifts between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Artisan tile suits that mood because it brings warmth and movement. A handmade surface can soften sharp cabinetry, add texture to white kitchens, and make neutral palettes feel less sterile. It also photographs beautifully, which matters in a design culture increasingly shaped by visual storytelling.
For those planning a seasonal refresh rather than a full remodel, a backsplash is also a smart place to invest. It covers a smaller area than flooring or countertops, but its visual impact is immediate.
clé is one of the strongest names in the market to consider when a backsplash needs to feel elevated, personal, and unmistakably design-led.
The brand is known for its wide range of artisan tile materials, including ceramic, zellige, terracotta, cement, brick, stone, and more. What makes clé especially relevant for statement backsplashes is the way its collections embrace variation rather than hiding it. Surfaces are often rich with texture, tonal shifts, hand-finished edges, and glaze movement, which gives even a simple kitchen wall more depth.
For anyone looking specifically for a ceramic tile backsplash, clé offers options that feel far removed from basic builder-grade tile. The appeal is not only in the color or format, but in the surface character.
A clé backsplash can feel soft and timeworn, bold and architectural, or quietly handmade depending on the collection chosen.
clé is particularly strong for kitchens where the backsplash is meant to become a focal point without overwhelming the room. The brand’s handmade and artisan-led approach suits a range of interiors, from relaxed California kitchens to European-inspired spaces, modern rustic homes, and interiors that mix old and new.
Designers often look for backsplash materials that can do more than “match” the countertop. clé’s strength is that it can create contrast, rhythm, and a sense of craft.
Handmade ceramic backsplashes
Zellige-style texture and shine
Warm neutral kitchens
Full-height backsplash walls
Character-rich remodels
Homes where tile is part of the design story, not just a finish
If using a highly varied tile, order samples and view them in the actual kitchen light. Artisan tiles can look different in morning sun, evening warmth, and artificial lighting. This variation is part of its beauty, but it should be planned for rather than treated as a surprise.
Heath Ceramics is a strong choice for homeowners and designers who appreciate mid-century influence, architectural simplicity, and American craft.
The California-based company has long been associated with handcrafted ceramics, and its tile offering reflects that heritage.
Heath tile is often less about dramatic pattern and more about glaze, proportion, and depth. This makes it especially useful for kitchens where the backsplash needs to feel refined rather than decorative.
A Heath backsplash can work beautifully in homes with natural wood cabinetry, open shelving, stone counters, and warm minimalist palettes. The brand’s glazes tend to have enough movement to feel handmade, but enough restraint to remain timeless.
Heath is ideal when the statement comes from material quality rather than obvious pattern. A single glaze used across a full wall can create a very sophisticated effect, especially when paired with clean-lined cabinetry and thoughtful lighting.
Mid-century modern kitchens
Minimalist homes with warm materials
Subtle glaze variation
Full-height backsplash applications
Design-conscious renovations that avoid trend-heavy finishes
For a stronger statement, consider scale and layout. A simple rectangular tile can feel much more architectural when stacked vertically, run to the ceiling, or wrapped around a range wall.
Popham Design brings a different kind of energy to the backsplash conversation. Based in Marrakech, the brand is known for handmade cement tiles that combine traditional craft with modern pattern and color.
For kitchens that need pattern, movement, or a more global design language, Popham is worth watching. Its tiles can introduce a graphic quality without feeling generic. The handmade nature of cement tile also gives the surface a softness that printed patterns often lack.
A Popham backsplash works especially well in kitchens where the rest of the palette is simple. Think white plaster walls, natural wood, unlacquered brass, stone counters, or painted cabinetry in muted greens, blues, or creams.
Popham is best when the backsplash is intended to become the artistic center of the kitchen. It can add rhythm behind a range, create a tiled alcove, or bring pattern to a breakfast bar or pantry wall.
Patterned kitchen backsplashes
Mediterranean-inspired interiors
Colorful but sophisticated kitchens
Cement tile lovers
Homes that mix traditional craft with modern shapes
Cement tile requires more care than some glazed ceramic or porcelain options. It is typically porous and should be sealed properly, especially in a kitchen where splashes, oil, and frequent cleaning are part of daily life.
Made a Mano is a Danish tile and stone surface company with a distinctive material story. The brand is known for working with Italian lava stone from Mount Etna, creating glazed surfaces that feel both durable and highly expressive.
For a statement backsplash, Made a Mano offers something more unusual than the standard kitchen tile route. Lava stone has a sense of depth and permanence, while the glazes can introduce jewel-like color, painterly movement, or a more refined artisanal finish.
This brand is especially interesting for design-forward kitchens where the backsplash needs to feel almost like an art surface.
Made a Mano is a good fit for projects where material origin matters. The combination of volcanic stone, hand processing, and glaze gives the backsplash a strong narrative quality. It is not simply tile as decoration; it is tile as a crafted surface with a distinct identity.
High-design kitchens
Color-rich backsplashes
European-inspired interiors
Homes with stone, plaster, and natural materials
Statement walls behind ranges or open shelving
Because Made a Mano can feel visually powerful, it often works best when the surrounding kitchen elements are restrained. Let the tile carry the drama while cabinetry, hardware, and countertops stay quieter.
Bert & May is a strong option for homeowners who want a backsplash that feels warm, earthy, and lived-in. The brand is known for handmade, reclaimed, and characterful tiles, including cement, zellige, glazed, terracotta, and porcelain options.
Its design language often leans natural and relaxed rather than glossy and perfect. That makes it a good fit for kitchens with farmhouse, rustic, Mediterranean, or modern cottage influences.
A Bert & May backsplash can help a kitchen feel softer and less showroom-like. The colors tend to work well with limewash walls, wooden cabinetry, open shelving, stone floors, and muted paint palettes.
Bert & May is ideal for people who want texture and character but do not necessarily want a very polished or high-glamour finish. It is particularly useful for kitchens where the aim is warmth rather than shine.
Farmhouse-inspired kitchens
Earthy neutral palettes
Reclaimed or handmade looks
Terracotta and zellige-style finishes
Relaxed summer homes and country kitchens
For a contemporary take, pair earthy tile with modern cabinetry. The contrast between handmade texture and clean lines can make the backsplash feel current rather than overly rustic.
Maitland & Poate is another name to watch for interiors where heritage and character matter. The brand focuses on reclaimed and handmade Spanish tiles, including cement, terracotta, zellige, and hand-painted options.
For statement backsplashes, this makes the brand especially interesting in homes that aim to feel collected over time. Rather than creating a brand-new, overly polished look, Maitland & Poate tiles can bring patina, warmth, and a sense of history.
This type of tile works well in kitchens where the design references European farmhouses, Spanish villas, rustic interiors, or layered homes with antique and contemporary pieces mixed together.
Maitland & Poate is strong for backsplashes that need charm and authenticity. A reclaimed or handmade tile can make a kitchen feel less predictable, especially when used in a small but visually important zone behind the stove or sink.
Heritage-inspired kitchens
Spanish and Mediterranean interiors
Hand-painted tile accents
Warm, rustic palettes
Character homes and renovations
Because reclaimed and handmade tiles may vary in size, tone, and finish, installation planning is important. Work with an installer who understands irregular materials and can lay out the tile in a balanced way before fixing it permanently.
With so many artisan brands available, the best choice depends less on what is trending and more on what the kitchen needs.
The amount of natural light: Glossy glazes can brighten darker kitchens, while matte cement or terracotta may suit sun-filled spaces.
Cabinet color: White or wood cabinetry can handle stronger tile, while bold cabinetry may need a quieter backsplash.
Maintenance needs: Busy cooking zones may benefit from easier-to-clean glazed surfaces.
Installation complexity: Handmade, reclaimed, or irregular tiles often need a more experienced installer.
The mood of the home: A coastal kitchen, city apartment, farmhouse, and design-led townhouse will all need different tile personalities.
Several backsplash ideas feel especially relevant this season.
Instead of stopping at the bottom of upper cabinets, many designers are carrying tile up to the ceiling. This makes the backsplash feel more architectural and visually expands the room.
Cream, sand, clay, taupe, ivory, and soft brown are replacing colder whites and grays. These tones work especially well with handmade ceramic and terracotta finishes.
Glazed tile is useful in summer kitchens because it catches light beautifully. Even a simple white or green tile can feel dynamic when the glaze has depth.
Rather than tiling an entire kitchen in bold pattern, homeowners are using decorative tile in focused areas, such as behind the range, inside a niche, or along a bar wall.
Perfectly flat, overly uniform finishes are giving way to surfaces with movement. Slight irregularity can make a new kitchen feel more established and personal.
A statement backsplash should do more than follow a trend. It should improve the way the kitchen feels every day.
The best artisan tile brands understand that a backsplash is both practical and emotional. It has to handle splashes, heat, cleaning, and daily use, but it also shapes the atmosphere of the room. It is one of the first things people notice when they walk into a kitchen, and one of the easiest ways to make a renovation feel custom.
The right choice depends on the home, the light, the cabinetry, and the level of maintenance the owner is comfortable with. But this summer, one thing is clear: the most memorable kitchens are moving away from flat surfaces and toward tile with story, depth, and personality.
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