Why Luxury Homeowners Treat Cleaning as Asset Preservation

For the owners of the most valuable homes in a city, cleaning sits in a different category than it does for everyone else. It is not a weekend chore or a line item to minimize. It is maintenance in the same sense that a collector maintains art or a steward maintains a vintage car, an ongoing discipline that protects the value of the thing being cared for. A penthouse interior is a portfolio of expensive and often irreplaceable materials, and those materials register neglect and the wrong products in ways that surface later as cost. Marble etches. Lacquer clouds. Hardwood dulls and lifts at the seams. Treating cleaning as asset preservation, rather than tidying, is what separates a residence that holds its value from one that quietly loses it.