Best Timber Species for Cladding in Australia: Pros and Cons

Timber cladding has emerged as a popular choice for homes and businesses in Australia, thanks to its sustainability and aesthetic appeal. Timber absorbs carbon dioxide during growth and actively removes it from the atmosphere. This helps curb climate change. Timber cladding is also a very durable material that can last for decades with proper maintenance.

Choosing the right species is vital for your project’s success when you consider timber cladding Australia. The options can seem overwhelming. You have durable Australian hardwoods like Blackbutt, Ironbark, and Jarrah. You also have various types of timber cladding suited for different applications, including Modinex cladding options for modern residential and commercial projects. I’ll walk you through the best timber species for external timber cladding in this piece. You’ll learn their pros and cons and how to select the perfect option for timber cladding houses.