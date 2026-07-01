How to Choose a TV Stand: Screen Size, Living Room Proportion, and Storage

TVs keep getting larger, but for many homeowners the harder question is not which screen to buy. It is what should go underneath it. A stand that is too small can make the TV look like it is floating awkwardly on the wall. A cabinet that is too bulky can make the living room feel crowded. In apartments, open-plan homes, and upscale interiors, the media furniture has to support the screen while also solving storage, proportion, and style.

That means a TV stand should not be chosen by appearance alone. A better process starts with the screen size, then moves to wall width, viewing distance, traffic flow, and finally materials and color. When those decisions are made in the right order, the furniture feels like part of the room instead of an equipment shelf that was added later.