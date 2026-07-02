Lock Snapping: Why Cylinder Size and Door Handle Choice Both Matter

Before removing parts, take clear photographs from several angles and write down the measurements while the old hardware is still in place. Use a steel rule or tape, measure from centre to centre where appropriate and keep the inside and outside of the door separate in your notes. If a part has brand marks, stamps or codes, photograph them before cleaning or handling the component.

For this topic, the most useful details to record are external cylinder projection, cylinder length each side, handle backplate depth and security star rating. Also check PZ for replacement handles, screw centres and door thickness. These details are more reliable than a quick visual match because many UK hardware ranges share similar shapes while using different internal dimensions.

External cylinder projection

Cylinder length each side

Handle backplate depth

Security star rating

PZ for replacement handles

Screw centres

Door thickness

It is also worth keeping the old screws, spindle, cylinder retaining screw or fitting pack until the new part has been tested. Small fixings can reveal whether an old repair has already changed the door, and they may help you spot why the original part failed. If the old part has been forced, bent or filed, record that too because the damage may be evidence of an alignment issue rather than simple wear.