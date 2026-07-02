Luxury Homes: Why Sculptures Are A Must-Include

First impressions in a luxury home aren't made by square footage alone. They're made by what greets you at the door. A well-placed sculpture in an entryway tells your guests everything they need to know: this is a home where every detail was considered.

You're not decorating. You're curating.

Whether it's a towering abstract piece in a double-height foyer or something smaller and more intimate on a console table, sculpture creates an immediate focal point. It draws the eye. It starts a conversation before a single word is spoken.