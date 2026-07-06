How to Prepare Your Gutters for Severe Storm Season in the Midwest

When storms hit hard, water moves quickly. Gutters help control that water by giving it a clear path off the roof and away from the home. When the system is working properly, rain flows through the gutters, into the downspouts, and out away from the foundation.

When gutters are clogged, loose, or damaged, problems show up fast. Overflow can soak fascia boards and siding. Water pooling near the home can put pressure on the foundation. Heavy runoff can wash away mulch, topsoil, and plants. In some cases, water can even find its way into basements or crawl spaces.

Good storm preparedness starts with knowing whether your gutters are ready to handle the next big Kansas City downpour.