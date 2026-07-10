Interior Design Starts with the Floor Plan: Why Layout Matters More Than Furniture

When people think about interior design, they often start with the visible details. They think about colours, sofas, curtains, lighting, artwork, flooring and decorative pieces. These elements are important, but they are not the real foundation of a successful interior project.

The foundation is the floor plan.

Before a room can look beautiful, it needs to work properly. The layout decides how people move through the space, where furniture can realistically go, how natural light enters the room and whether daily life feels easy or awkward. A home can have expensive furniture and stylish finishes, but if the floor plan is wrong, the space will never feel completely right.

A good interior starts with understanding the room itself.