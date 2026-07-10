The Snowbird Relocation Checklist: Logistics, Costs, and What to Plan Before You Move Between Homes

The twice-yearly move between homes sounds manageable until you're doing it. There are 6.5 million second homes in the United States, according to a 2024 analysis by the National Association of Home Builders using Census Bureau data, and the owners of those properties make the migration once or twice a year. For new dual-home owners, the first transition tends to expose every planning gap at once: a service billing the wrong address, a property left without adequate coverage, a vehicle transport booked into a peak period that cost twice what it should have.
The logistics are not complicated. They just require more lead time than most people give them.
The single variable that affects almost every other cost in a snowbird relocation is when you move. The southbound surge runs from October through December; the northbound return peaks from February through April. Both windows see higher demand for vehicle transport, property management services, and moving help, which means tighter availability and higher prices for anyone who waits until the obvious moment to start planning.
Carrier rates on common snowbird corridors climb during those peak windows, and the gap between off-peak and in-season pricing is large enough to matter. Property managers in high-demand markets like coastal Florida and Arizona book out weeks earlier during those periods. If the move happens in October or March, starting the planning process in August or January, respectively, is not excessive.
Off-peak timing pays dividends beyond transport costs. The rental market and service providers are more flexible outside those windows, and snowbirds who can shift their departure by two to three weeks often find lower costs across several categories at once.
The property left behind needs to be set up to run without you, and this is where new dual-home owners make most of their mistakes, usually by assuming a trusted neighbor can handle whatever surfaces.
A licensed property manager is a better option for extended absences. Fees typically run 8 to 12 percent of monthly rental income for actively rented properties, or a flat monthly rate for owner-occupied homes left vacant. Whatever the arrangement, the scope of work should be spelled out in writing before departure: routine inspections, contractor coordination, who gets called when something breaks at 11pm.
Insurance notification matters more than most owners realize. Most homeowner policies include vacancy clauses that limit or void coverage after a property sits unoccupied for 30 to 60 days, depending on the policy. Contacting your insurer before departure to confirm coverage terms, or add a vacancy endorsement if needed, prevents that gap from becoming a claim denial later.
A few practical items reduce the cost of what goes wrong while you're away. Water shutoff protects against burst pipes, the most common unoccupied-home insurance claim in northern states during winter. Pest control scheduled before departure rather than discovered months later. HVAC set to a holding temperature rather than off entirely. Security system monitoring with a local contact who can physically respond when an alert fires, not just acknowledge it remotely.
For moves under 500 miles, driving makes sense. Past that threshold, the numbers often favor shipping once you account for fuel, overnight stops on a multi-day drive, vehicle wear, and the time itself.
Open transport is the standard option: carriers load the vehicle on an open multi-car hauler, the same method dealerships use to move new inventory across the country. Enclosed transport costs 55 to 85 percent more and is worth it for high-value, classic, or low-clearance vehicles. For a standard or luxury daily driver, open transport is the practical choice.
Route and timing drive the price. An analysis of customer shipments by SAKAEM Logistics puts the New York-to-Florida corridor at roughly $1,120 during off-peak windows, and the California-to-Florida run at about $1,600. Those figures rise during October through November and February through April, when carrier demand spikes on both the southbound and northbound corridors at the same time.
Booking two weeks out with a flexible pickup window of three to five days keeps costs closer to off-peak rates. Carriers price partly on how quickly they need to fill a specific slot. A fixed pickup date in a high-demand month is the more expensive combination. Door-to-door service, where the carrier picks up from your driveway and delivers to the destination address, adds roughly $100 to $300 to the total but eliminates the terminal logistics. For most snowbirds, that tradeoff is worth it.
The address and service redirect layer is easy to underestimate, mostly because the consequences show up weeks after the move.
The USPS Premium Mail Forwarding service bundles your mail and ships it to your seasonal address on a daily or weekly schedule. The standard 12-month forward misses some categories and runs more lag than most people expect. If time-sensitive financial or legal correspondence arrives at the original address, the premium option is the right one.
Driver's license and domicile deserves a deliberate decision. Many snowbirds formally establish legal domicile in their seasonal state, often Florida or Arizona, both of which have no state income tax. That process requires registering to vote, obtaining a new license, and re-registering vehicles in the new state. The financial implications are real enough that a tax or estate attorney should be part of that conversation before making the change.
Healthcare coverage requires its own review before each move. Medicare covers emergency and urgent care anywhere in the country, but many Medicare Supplement plans have out-of-network restrictions that become relevant when living out of state for five or six months. A GOBankingRates analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics spending data puts supplemental healthcare costs at $100 to $200 per month above the Medicare baseline for retirees age 65 and older. That number grows if needed care falls outside what a supplemental plan covers out of network.
Bank and financial accounts are worth notifying before departure. Unusual card or login activity from a new state can trigger fraud holds. Updating your seasonal address with primary bank accounts, credit cards, and brokerage accounts takes less time than resolving a hold from 1,200 miles away.
The annual added cost of maintaining a second residence runs roughly $17,200, according to a GOBankingRates analysis drawing on Bureau of Labor Statistics household spending data for retirees, not counting the mortgage or property taxes on the second property. Most people underestimate it at the point of purchase, then recalibrate after the first full year.
The budget lines that catch people off guard are usually the recurring operational ones. Property management is often skipped for the first season or two, then added after something goes wrong during an absence. Insurance endorsements on both properties accumulate quietly. Vehicle transport runs $1,000 to $1,600 each direction on common snowbird routes, which puts the round-trip logistics at $2,000 to $3,200 annually. That number repeats every year and rarely makes it into the initial ownership budget.
AARP recommends combined housing costs across both properties not exceed 35 percent of monthly retirement income. That threshold gets harder to hold as the carrying costs on two homes compound over time. An honest projection for year two and year three, rather than just the purchase year, gives a more accurate picture of what the lifestyle actually costs to sustain.
Seven states account for half of the nation's 6.5 million second homes, per the National Association of Home Builders analysis: Florida, California, New York, Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, and Arizona. The corridors between those states are well-served by carriers and service providers. But demand is also concentrated there, which means timing remains the lever with the most effect on total annual cost.
The snowbird move gets easier when it stops being a one-time logistics scramble and becomes a repeatable system. Experienced dual-home owners book vehicle transport in August for the October move, not in late September when carrier slots are filling. Property managers are under contract before the first season, not scrambling after the first maintenance call arrives 800 miles away. The cost surprises mostly stop after year one or two. The move becomes something to schedule, not something to manage.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.