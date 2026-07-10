What Daylight Considerations Do You Need to Make When Building or Renovating a Property?

One of the biggest reasons planning applications are delayed or refused is because a proposal would reduce the amount of daylight reaching neighbouring properties.

Local planning authorities and house builders carefully assess whether a new building, extension or additional storey would overshadow nearby homes or block windows that currently receive natural light.

If your project has a significant impact on neighbouring daylight, you may be asked to redesign the scheme before permission is granted. In some cases, if work is carried out without the correct approvals or does not match the approved plans, enforcement action could require changes or even partial demolition.

Thinking about neighbouring properties from the very beginning can save time, money and unnecessary stress.