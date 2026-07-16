How Hail and Wind Damage a Roof in Ways You Cannot See From the Ground

Asphalt shingles are the most common residential roofing material and the one most frequently damaged by hail in ways that are not immediately visible but are highly consequential for the shingle's remaining useful life.

When hailstones strike asphalt shingles, they dislodge the granules embedded in the shingle surface that perform several critical protective functions. These granules reflect UV radiation that would otherwise degrade the asphalt binder beneath them, shed water efficiently, and provide the physical impact resistance that makes shingles durable under normal weather conditions. A hailstrike that removes granules from a section of shingle exposes the underlying asphalt directly to UV degradation that accelerates that area's deterioration dramatically compared to undamaged sections of the same shingle.

The insidious aspect of granule loss from hail damage is its invisibility from ground level. The dislodged granules typically wash into gutters or accumulate at downspout outlets where they are noticeable, which is actually one of the first signs that hail damage may have occurred. The shingle surface itself, viewed from the driveway, appears intact because the structural failure has occurred at a scale that requires close inspection from roof level to assess accurately.

Over the months following a hail event, affected areas of shingles dry out and become brittle faster than undamaged sections, develop cracking that allows moisture penetration, and begin to fail physically in patterns that trace back directly to the original hail impact even though the failure appears much later.