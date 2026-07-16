How to Choose a Reliable Local Plumber for Older Homes

Licensing rules vary by city and state, so start with the authority that governs your property. In New York City, for example, alteration or relocation of piping must be supervised by a Licensed Master Plumber, who pulls permits and arranges required inspections. That credential matters because it requires written and practical exams plus experience criteria, according to the city's Department of Buildings.

Use paperwork as a screen. Texas consumer guidance, for example, advises verifying the Responsible Master Plumber's license and insurance, and notes that written estimates and invoices should display the plumber's license number and licensing agency contact information. If an estimate for major work lacks a verifiable license number, treat it as a red flag. Simple fixture swaps may not need a permit, but structural, drainage, or supply-line changes often do.