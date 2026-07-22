GSM, Ruling and Binding: The Notebook Jargon Buyer's Cheat Sheet

Understanding these terms is what turns specifying branded notebooks from a daunting task into a confident one, and the place to start is GSM. GSM stands for grams per square metre, and it describes how heavy, and therefore how substantial, the paper is.

As a rough guide, very light paper suits jotters where cost is everything, mid-weight paper is the comfortable standard for most business notebooks, and heavier paper signals a genuinely premium product. If you remember only one number when ordering, make it this one.

"If a buyer asks me one question, I want it to be about GSM," advises Gareth Parkin, Managing Director of GoPromotional, one of the UK's leading promotional merchandise companies. "Everything else is a matter of taste, but paper weight is the thing that decides whether the recipient enjoys using the notebook or quietly retires it to a drawer. Skimp there and you've undermined the whole order."