Are sustainability concerns prompting more people to refurbish rather than start anew?

70% of homeowners in the UK want to be more energy-efficient at home, cutting down emissions to help on the journey towards net zero. This aligns with the wider consensus that 80% of British people are concerned about climate change and could easily feed into a desire to renovate rather than demolish and rebuild.

But there are clear barriers standing in the way of homeowners taking action, including uncertainty over the right moves to make for sustainability.

This is where the choice of ‘renovate or move to a new build’ comes in, and it looks as though homeowners are starting to consider their options from a more sustainable point of view.