Are sustainability concerns prompting more people to refurbish rather than start anew?

It’s well-known that the construction industry isn’t sustainable. Around 37% of global emissions come directly from buildings and construction, making properties a huge contributor to climate change. For eco-friendly homeowners, this isn’t a statistic that’s easy to ignore.
With an increasingly urgent need to reach net zero, could sustainability concerns encourage more people to renovate rather than build or move? We’ve taken a closer look at the latest insights in this guide.
70% of homeowners in the UK want to be more energy-efficient at home, cutting down emissions to help on the journey towards net zero. This aligns with the wider consensus that 80% of British people are concerned about climate change and could easily feed into a desire to renovate rather than demolish and rebuild.
But there are clear barriers standing in the way of homeowners taking action, including uncertainty over the right moves to make for sustainability.
This is where the choice of ‘renovate or move to a new build’ comes in, and it looks as though homeowners are starting to consider their options from a more sustainable point of view.
When weighing up whether to demolish, move, or improve, homeowners are increasingly choosing to stay put. In fact, 52% of homeowners have either recently renovated or have plans to do so in the next year, which is far higher than the 26% of people looking to move.
Could this be linked to the increasing concerns around sustainability? There aren’t any firm conclusions out there, but it’s important to note that refurbishing produces, on average, half the emissions of building a new home.
With more homeowners becoming aware of their environmental impact, this will likely be a decision-making factor in whether they renovate or start anew. It also aligns with the broader uptake of people opting to repair rather than replace, highlighting a shift towards a more sustainable approach to homes.
It’s not just homeowners jumping on board the refurbishment bandwagon. We’re seeing an increasing number of property developers choosing to renovate older buildings rather than tear them down and start again.
Even a heavy-duty refurbishment retains much of the home’s original structure. There’s no need to rip up the foundations or replace all of the brickwork, with a very minimal impact compared to demolition and rebuilding, making it more eco-friendly from the get-go.
To understand why renovations are seeing such a surge in popularity, we’ve taken a look at some of the advantages. For homeowners opting to refurbish, benefits include:
Lower carbon footprint: With more awareness of our individual impact on the planet, the drastic comparison in emissions between building and renovating is hard to ignore. For eco-conscious homeowners, the chance to lower their carbon footprint while still improving their property is an excellent compromise.
Less waste: From structural elements to home decor and made-to-measure curtains, refurbishments encourage homeowners to reimagine what they already have. This feeds into the trend of repairing rather than replacing, all of which drives a reduction in waste for a more sustainable home.
Improved energy efficiency: With less money to spend on moving, homeowners can focus on eco-friendly upgrades to improve existing insulation, windows, and heating for long-term energy efficiency.
Cost-effectiveness: For homeowners looking to refurbish, benefits extend beyond sustainability. In particular, this is often far more affordable than either buying or building a new property, making it a budget-friendly choice with widespread appeal.
While many homeowners are still weighing up the pros and cons of moving house or building from scratch, it’s not hard to see why renovations are increasingly common.
From saving money to focusing on long-lasting improvements, refurbishing gives homeowners more control over the changes they make and the wider impact they have on the planet.
For homeowners looking to upgrade, renovating is clearly the responsible choice. If you’re an architect, it’s worth exploring how you can use this surge in sustainable building to your advantage. Who knows, perhaps an eco-approach is exactly what you need to stand out in a competitive market.
For more industry updates, be sure to check out the latest on luxury home design from RESIDENT.
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