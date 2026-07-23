How interior designers build brands that clients remember

Your personal branding does more than just attract new clients; it also helps retain the ones you have. When it comes to brand awareness, the image you portray is absolutely crucial, and you want everything from your logo to your colour palette to be instantly memorable.

To do this, your branding needs to be consistent. At every touchpoint, from Instagram to print media, you need a signature look to help clients instantly recognise your content.

To simplify this, it’s smart to create interior design branding guidelines that are easy to share with everyone you work with, including graphic designers and copywriters.

Within your guidelines, include clear information on:

The colours you use, including colour codes to ensure exact matches.

Your fonts and where they’re used, such as for your logo and body text.

Guidelines on the style of any images used.

Your logo variations and rules for use, including spacing and sizing.

Your brand voice, with examples for social media captions, emails, proposals, and your website.

Key phrases and messaging.

The overall mood your brand should evoke, such as calm luxury, modern minimalism, or bold eclecticism.

It’s also vital that your brand guidelines create a distinctive look for your interior design business. Carry out competitor research to review the branding of similar designers in your niche, and make sure your aesthetic sets you apart.