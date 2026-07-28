Modern Italian Furniture Trends: What’s Changing in Design

Rounded, sculptural forms are the most durable trend of recent seasons. Curved sofas, tables on fluid bases, chairs with soft shells: they turn up in every room. The roots run back to the mid-20th century, to the work of Jean Royère and Vladimir Kagan, whose first curved sofas from the late 1940s and early 1950s are being reissued today. Grand View Research projects the global sofa market approaching $325 billion, with organic shapes named as one driver of that growth.

Italian brands make the trend easy to see. Bonaldo builds collections around sculptural armchairs with enveloping curves and cylindrical bases. Asymmetry is its own thread: deliberately off-center, irregular silhouettes. The dining table is no longer a purely functional surface. An expressive base makes it the visual center of the room. Sculptural doesn’t always mean bulky, though. The same Italian showcases feature ultra-thin profiles in solid oak, drawn with a precise, almost graphic line.