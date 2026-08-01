How to Build a Fence Gate That Stays Square

Gate posts do more work than line posts. A line post just holds up a panel that sits still, but a gate post carries the full weight of a swinging leaf plus the leverage that weight creates every time the gate moves. That makes the fence posts the foundation of the whole project, and cutting corners here is the fastest way to a sagging gate.

For hole depth, the common rule of thumb from Lowe's is one-third to one-half of the post's above-ground height, and Home Depot lands in the same range at about one-third the post height. When you dig holes for gate posts, set them at least 30 inches deep, and go below the frost line in cold climates so heaving winters don't push them up out of plumb. Diameter should run about three times the width of the post. A post hole digger or auger makes cutting the post holes manageable, and taking the time to get each one to the right depth pays off for the life of the gate.

Put a few inches of gravel in the bottom of each of the post holes before the post goes in. That gives water somewhere to drain instead of pooling around the base and rotting the wood. Skipping the gravel is a quiet mistake that weakens posts over time. Set the posts in concrete for stability, and brace them plumb in both directions until the concrete cures. Getting the posts in the right position before the concrete sets is the whole game, because you cannot nudge them once it hardens. Don't hang a new gate on an old post that's already loose or soft.

The three mistakes that sink most DIY gates: posts set too shallow, no gravel at the base, and hanging a heavy gate on a weak post. For heavy or wide gates, step up to 6x6 posts. They resist twisting far better than a 4x4 and give the hinge lag screws more meat to bite into.

In regions with steep lots, wet soil, or frequent freeze-thaw movement, a local fence contractor such as DH Fence Pros can help verify whether the gate post, footing, and hardware plan are appropriate before the opening is framed. Site conditions like Seattle-style rain and sloped drainage change what a post needs to hold, and they also affect how a cedar gate weathers once it is installed.