The New Rules of Luxury Interiors: Why ‘Curated Comfort’ Is Replacing Minimalism

Minimalism seems, by its nature, to demand artificial materials, since these can be made smooth and free from visual and textural noise. Think chrome and polished stone.

By bringing more organic forms into an interior, we can create a little bit of visual interest – but we can do it in a controlled way. Think Bouclé fabrics, stone finishes, and warm neutrals. These things can help us shift toward a design philosophy that emphasises the feeling of a space, rather than simply the way it looks – although, naturally, the latter still matters.