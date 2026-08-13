Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Roof Leaks?

Coverage tends to apply when a specific event caused the roof damage and water followed. Whether homeowners insurance cover roof leaks in a given case comes down to that trigger. Common examples:

Wind strips off shingles and rain enters through the gap.

Hail punctures shingles or damages flashing.

A fallen tree branch punches through the roof deck.

Fire or lightning damages the roof structure.

The California Department of Insurance gives a useful example: homeowners insurance policies generally don't cover flood damage, but they may cover rain that enters through a roof hole if that opening was caused by strong winds or another covered exposure listed in the policy. When the roof damage is covered, the payout often extends past the shingles to the interior water damage that followed, like a soaked ceiling or drywall. In other words, the same claim that pays to cover roof repairs can also pay for the wet insulation, stained ceiling, and ruined flooring underneath.