How Couples Can Balance Luxury Spending and Long-Term Goals

The BMO Real Financial Progress Index puts the all-in cost of an average American date at $189, up 12.5% from $168 the prior year. That figure covers dinner, drinks, transport, and grooming. Annual spending on going out is about $2,323 per person, spread across roughly 12 dates a year, down from about 14.

Millennials report an average of $252 per date night, a 32% jump in a single year. Around 40% of millennials and 50% of Gen Z say dating costs are getting in the way of their financial goals, which is a useful admission because it means the spending is not invisible to the people doing it. They can see the number. What they have not done is decide what that number should be.

For a couple, the figure roughly doubles unless one person is paying for both. A household spending $4,000 a year on going out has committed the equivalent of a respectable annual retirement contribution to restaurants, and most couples in that position have never said the two amounts out loud in the same conversation.