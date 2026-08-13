What determines if your new home gets same-day power

Most retailers can process same-day electricity requests, but the outcome depends on more than paperwork speed. If you are connecting utilities for a new address, the property’s metre status is the first factor in determining whether power flows that day or is pushed to the next business day.

A live metre with an existing NMI (the unique number that identifies your property on the grid) makes a same-day connection far more achievable. A metre that requires physical work, such as a new installation or an upgrade, almost always rules out same-day service, regardless of which retailer you choose.

If same-day connection isn’t possible, this doesn’t mean anything is wrong with your application. It means the next available appointment, usually the following business day, becomes your connection date instead.