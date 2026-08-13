What determines if your new home gets same-day power

Moving into a new home comes with a long list of jobs, and electricity often sits at the top. Many buyers assume power will switch on the moment they arrive.
That’s not always true. Whether you can connect to same-day electricity depends on a handful of practical factors, most of which are worth checking before moving day.
Most retailers can process same-day electricity requests, but the outcome depends on more than paperwork speed. If you are connecting utilities for a new address, the property’s metre status is the first factor in determining whether power flows that day or is pushed to the next business day.
A live metre with an existing NMI (the unique number that identifies your property on the grid) makes a same-day connection far more achievable. A metre that requires physical work, such as a new installation or an upgrade, almost always rules out same-day service, regardless of which retailer you choose.
If same-day connection isn’t possible, this doesn’t mean anything is wrong with your application. It means the next available appointment, usually the following business day, becomes your connection date instead.
Distributors treat basic metres and smart metres differently. Here’s a general guide to how the metre type can affect your chances:
Submitting your details isn’t the final step. Retailers still need to run an identity check and confirm there’s no outstanding debt linked to your name at the property before approving supply.
Most of this process happens automatically and takes only minutes. Occasionally, a manual review is triggered, which can push your connection into the next business day even if you submitted well within the cut-off time. This step is small, but it often makes the difference between a smooth same-day switch-on and an unexpected delay.
Every retailer works to a daily cut-off time for processing new connection requests, usually somewhere between midday and early afternoon. Submit after that window, and the request rolls over to the next business day automatically.
This is one of the most common reasons same-day connections fail. The household did everything right, but the form went in an hour too late.
Public holidays and weekends are typically not processed as same-day, since distributor field teams generally only operate on standard business days.
According to information published on the Australian Government’s Energy Made Easy website, connection timeframes can vary depending on your distribution area and the retailer you choose, so it is worth confirming the cut-off time directly with your chosen provider.
A property that has had a continuous power supply, even under a previous occupant, is in a stronger position than one that has been vacant or disconnected for an extended period. Asking the previous owner, property manager, or real estate agent for this detail before settlement day can help you avoid surprises once you arrive with the keys.
A few situations are more likely to cause delays than others:
Properties vacant for more than a few weeks
Addresses with an outstanding balance on the previous account
New builds where the metre has not yet been installed
Properties disconnected for safety reasons require a check before reconnection
A few simple actions, taken early, can improve the odds of getting power on the day you need it:
Confirm the metre is active and has a valid NMI before submitting your request
Submit your application well before the retailer’s daily cut-off time, ideally first thing in the morning
Choose a weekday, since weekend and public holiday requests are rarely processed as same-day requests
Ask the outgoing occupant or property manager whether the property has been continuously connected
Have your proof of address and move-in date ready, since incomplete applications are a common cause of delay
Keep your phone available on moving day in case the retailer needs to confirm details quickly
Same-day power is achievable, but it depends on factors largely outside the retailer’s control, such as meter type, cut-off times, and your property’s connection history. Checking these details before moving day gives you a realistic picture of what to expect. If you are unsure where your property sits, checking with your retailer early helps remove the guesswork.
Speak with the Connect With Us team if you’d like help arranging your connection. We’re here to make the process simpler.
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