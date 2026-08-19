Do You Need a Dedicated Flooring Screw Gun, or Will Your Drill Do?

Can I use a regular drill to install subfloor or decking screws? Yes, for smaller jobs, as long as you're careful about consistent depth and pressure throughout.

What's the difference between a screw gun and an autofeed screw gun? A single screw gun drives one screw at a time with clutch and depth control; an autofeed system feeds a strip of screws automatically for faster, standing-position work.

Are drywall screws okay to use for subfloor or decking? No. They're too brittle for the shear loads involved and are more prone to snapping than screws rated for subfloor or decking use.

Is it worth renting a screw gun for a one-time project? Often yes , renting closes most of the consistency gap between a drill and a dedicated tool without the cost of buying one outright.