Hidden Drain Problems: How Camera Surveys Can Find What the Eye Cannot See

Most people only think about their drainage system when something goes wrong. A slow sink, an unpleasant smell or water that refuses to drain can quickly turn an ordinary day into a frustrating one. Yet the visible symptoms are often only part of the story. The real cause may be hidden deep inside the pipework, where it cannot be identified simply by looking at the affected drain.

Underground drainage systems can develop a range of problems over time. Grease and debris can build up, tree roots can enter through damaged joints, pipes can crack or become misaligned, and sections of older pipework can deteriorate. Some of these issues may cause obvious blockages, while others can remain unnoticed until the drainage system starts to struggle.

This is where modern camera technology can make a significant difference. A CCTV drain inspection allows drainage professionals to look inside underground pipes, identify potential problems and understand the condition of the system without immediately disturbing the surrounding ground.