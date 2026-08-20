How to Prepare Your Home Before Professional Movers Arrive

Most moving advice concentrates on the day itself, which is the one part of the process that is largely out of your hands once it starts. The crew arrives, the truck fills, and your influence over how well it goes was exercised days earlier.
The week before is where a move is actually won or lost, and almost none of it involves lifting anything.
The single most effective preparation is reducing what has to move at all.
Professional moves are priced on volume or weight depending on the type of move, which means every box you do not take is money you do not spend. More importantly, every box you do not take is one you do not unpack at the other end, which is where the real cost of over-packing shows up.
The categories that reliably deserve scrutiny are books, kitchen equipment used once a year, clothing that has not been worn in two seasons, and anything currently stored in a garage or loft that was put there to be dealt with later. Later has arrived.
Give yourself a realistic disposal route before you start sorting, because a pile with no destination becomes a pile that gets packed.
Every moving company has a non-allowable list, and discovering it on the morning of the move is a genuine problem.
The categories are consistent across the industry because they are driven by safety and by carrier insurance rather than by preference. Flammables and combustibles: petrol, propane cylinders, lighter fluid, aerosols, paint thinner. Corrosives and chemicals: pool chemicals, drain cleaners, car batteries. Anything pressurised. Ammunition and fireworks.
Perishable food is usually excluded on any move that involves overnight storage. Plants are frequently declined, both because they rarely survive and because some states restrict their transport.
Then there is the category movers strongly prefer you handle yourself rather than refuse outright: passports, medications, jewellery, financial records, laptops and anything irreplaceable. That box travels in your own car.
Access problems cause more delays than packing ever does, and they are entirely predictable in advance.
Where will the truck park, and is that legal on the day? Is a permit needed? How far is the carry from the truck to the door, because distance affects both time and, on some contracts, cost. Are there stairs, and how tight is the turn at the top? Is there a lift, does it need booking, and does the building require certificates of insurance from the moving company before allowing access?
For anyone moving within Hampton Roads, this is worth raising with the crew when booking rather than on the day. A good Southside Portsmouth Va Movers will know which older streets take a full-size truck and which do not, and would far rather solve that in advance than send a vehicle that cannot get close enough. Measure the large furniture too. Sofas, wardrobes and bed bases that came in through a window or before a doorway was narrowed will not come out any other way, and finding that out at eleven o'clock costs the whole schedule.
The universal packing mistake is labelling boxes by what is inside them.
The label that matters is where the box is going. "Kitchen" tells the crew which room to put it in at the new address, which means you are not moving boxes a second time yourself. Adding a one-line summary of contents is useful for you; the room name is what makes the unload efficient.
If the new place has two bedrooms that could plausibly be "bedroom," name them something unambiguous and tape a matching sign to each door before the truck arrives. Crews move fast, and they will put boxes exactly where the label says.
Pack one box that travels with you and contains the first twenty-four hours: toilet roll, soap, towels, phone chargers, basic tools, a kettle and whatever makes coffee, medications, a change of clothes, and bedding.
Everyone who has moved without one remembers the evening they spent looking for a screwdriver in forty identical boxes. It is the highest-return ten minutes of preparation available.
This is the part people skim, and it determines what happens if something goes wrong.
For moves that cross state lines, the framework is federal and unusually well documented. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Protect Your Move resources set out that interstate movers are required to give you the Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move booklet and the Ready to Move brochure before the move takes place, so you understand the documents you will be asked to sign and your rights if goods are lost or damaged.
The agency's own pre-move checklist is worth following regardless of the type of move: obtain estimates from at least three movers or brokers and compare cost and services, check whether an interstate mover is registered with FMCSA and holds a US DOT number, find out what the mover's responsibilities are for damage, ask whether they operate a dispute settlement programme, and establish how and when pickup and delivery will occur.
One liability point deserves particular attention. Interstate moves involve two levels of liability, Full Value Protection and the waiver known as Released Value. Full Value Protection is the more comprehensive and costs more, and your shipment is transported at that level unless you actively waive it. Understanding which one you have agreed to before the truck is loaded is considerably easier than establishing it afterwards.
For a move entirely within Virginia, different rules apply, since FMCSA jurisdiction covers interstate transport. Ask the company directly which framework governs your move and what liability applies.
Your mover will prepare an inventory. Do your own alongside it.
Photograph anything valuable or fragile before it is wrapped, including existing damage, and photograph the interior of each room once it is empty. It takes fifteen minutes and it is the only evidence that exists if a claim becomes necessary.
FMCSA's guidance is explicit on a related point: note on the inventory list any boxes or items that are damaged or missing before signing any documents. Signing first and raising it afterwards is a much weaker position.
By the evening before, the house should be in a specific state.
Everything packed except the essentials box and whatever you are sleeping on. Appliances disconnected, defrosted and drained. Parking arranged and, where needed, coned or reserved. Room signs on doors at the destination if you have access. Pets and small children arranged for elsewhere, because both make the day considerably harder for everyone.
Have cash or a payment method ready in the form the company specified, and confirm the arrival window by phone rather than assuming.
A well-prepared move is boring, which is exactly what you want. The crew arrives, works efficiently because nothing blocks them, and finishes when they said they would.
A badly prepared one is not a disaster either. It is simply slower, more expensive, and considerably more stressful, and every one of those outcomes was decided in the week beforehand rather than on the day.
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