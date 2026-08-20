How to Prepare Your Home Before Professional Movers Arrive

This is the part people skim, and it determines what happens if something goes wrong.

For moves that cross state lines, the framework is federal and unusually well documented. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Protect Your Move resources set out that interstate movers are required to give you the Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move booklet and the Ready to Move brochure before the move takes place, so you understand the documents you will be asked to sign and your rights if goods are lost or damaged.

The agency's own pre-move checklist is worth following regardless of the type of move: obtain estimates from at least three movers or brokers and compare cost and services, check whether an interstate mover is registered with FMCSA and holds a US DOT number, find out what the mover's responsibilities are for damage, ask whether they operate a dispute settlement programme, and establish how and when pickup and delivery will occur.

One liability point deserves particular attention. Interstate moves involve two levels of liability, Full Value Protection and the waiver known as Released Value. Full Value Protection is the more comprehensive and costs more, and your shipment is transported at that level unless you actively waive it. Understanding which one you have agreed to before the truck is loaded is considerably easier than establishing it afterwards.

For a move entirely within Virginia, different rules apply, since FMCSA jurisdiction covers interstate transport. Ask the company directly which framework governs your move and what liability applies.