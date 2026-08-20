How to Stay Within a Small Budget When Custom Building a Home

Before looking at floor plans, finishes, or upgrades, determine how much you can comfortably spend. Your budget should account for more than just the construction itself.

Consider expenses such as land, permits, site preparation, utility connections, landscaping, appliances, and other costs that may not be included in the initial construction estimate.

Once you have a realistic number, communicate it clearly with your builder. Having a defined budget allows your builder to recommend designs and materials that fit your financial goals.

Don’t forget to set aside a contingency fund—typically 10-15% of your total budget. Unexpected site issues or minor price fluctuations are common, and having this buffer prevents a small surprise from derailing your entire project.