Planning a Major Home Renovation? 7 Details Homeowners Often Overlook

Remodeling will always create some disruption. That is part of transforming an existing home.

But unnecessary clutter, blocked driveways, piles of demolition debris, and last-minute disposal decisions do not have to be part of the experience.

Before the first cabinet comes down or the first wall is opened, homeowners should have a clear plan for where debris will go, what container is appropriate, where it will be placed, and when it will be removed.

Homeowners can also review EcoBox Dumpsters' service areas and rental options when determining whether residential roll-off service is available for an upcoming renovation or cleanup project.

The most successful renovations are usually the ones where the unglamorous details have been considered along with the exciting ones.

Waste removal is one of those details.

Plan it early, and the rest of the project has one less opportunity to become complicated.