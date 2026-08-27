How Luxury Finishes Age: What Ten Years Really Does

Lime plaster hardens as it ages, drawing carbon dioxide from the air and recrystallising into limestone
Engineered quartz can yellow under sustained sunlight, and the change sits in the resin rather than on the surface
The refinishing life of engineered timber is set by wear layer thickness, not by price per square metre
Repairability, rather than hardness, is the property that decides how a home reads at year ten
Show apartments are photographed at their peak. Every surface has been polished that morning, nothing has been cooked on the island, and no one has yet dragged a chair across the floor. It is a fair picture of what the materials can look like and a poor guide to what they will look like.
The more useful question is what happens after a decade of school runs, dinner parties, low winter sun and whatever cleaning products the household settles on. Ten years is roughly where luxury finishes separate into two groups. One has absorbed the use and looks better for it. The other has simply been worn down, and no amount of maintenance turns that back into character.
Patina is change that adds interest without taking away function. Unlacquered brass is the clearest example. Left without a protective coating, it darkens where hands touch it, holds fingerprints for a while, then settles into a mottled tone that no factory finish reproduces. The trade calls it a living finish, and specifying it is a decision to let the building age visibly.
Wear is loss, and no amount of time converts it into anything else. A veneer edge lifts away from its substrate, a lacquer thins at the door handles, a resin surface clouds where a hot pan sat once. Buyers register the difference immediately, even when they cannot name it.
Marketing language blurs the two constantly. When a brochure says a finish will develop character, the thing to establish is whether it genuinely improves or simply deteriorates slowly.
Lime plaster is the strongest case. It cures by carbonation, drawing carbon dioxide from the air and recrystallising into limestone on the wall, which means it keeps hardening long after the decorators have gone. It can close its own hairline cracks when exposed to moisture, and it accommodates slight building movement without opening up. Gypsum, by comparison, is difficult to repair invisibly and struggles in wet areas. Acrylic and latex paint finishes are measured in decades and then need redoing rather than repairing.
Solid timber behaves the same way. So do stone floors, which record footfall in the traffic lines and are generally better for it.
Marble sits in between, for a specific chemical reason. It is calcium carbonate, so household acids etch it. Lemon juice, wine and many limescale removers leave dull marks. On a honed surface those marks blend into the general texture within a year or two and read as history. On a high polish, the same etch reads as a dull ring on a mirror. The stone is identical in both cases, and the level of polish is what decides whether a mark sinks into the surface or sits on top of it.
Engineered quartz is the standard specification in a great many new apartments, and for defensible reasons. It is hard, non-porous, dimensionally consistent and almost maintenance free out of the box.
The resin binder that delivers those properties is also the limitation. Lower quality resins can yellow when exposed to sunlight or sustained heat, and harsh cleaning agents can react with the resins and pigments. Because the discolouration is in the binder rather than on the surface, polishing does not reliably recover it, and replacement is sometimes the only route.
Engineered stone remains a sensible specification in plenty of rooms, though not in all of them. A worktop under full south glazing is a different proposition from the same slab in a galley kitchen with one small window, and that conversation rarely happens at the design stage.
Engineered timber flooring makes the point plainly. Two boards can look identical at handover and have completely different futures. A six millimetre wear layer can be sanded back roughly as many times as a solid floor, typically up to ten. A two millimetre wear layer can be refinished perhaps one to three times across its whole life. They look the same in the show apartment and end up in very different condition by year fifteen.
The same test applies to any surface in a specification: whether a competent trade can repair it in place, or whether repair means tearing it out. Surfaces in the first category get maintained. The rest get tolerated until somebody budgets for replacement.
Very little of this is visible at a viewing, which is why it belongs in the paperwork. A schedule of finishes should say more than the material name. It should state wear layer thickness for engineered timber, whether metals are lacquered or left bare, whether stone is honed or polished, whether wall finishes are lime, gypsum or paint, and what maintenance the developer assumes the owner will carry out.
Developers who make those decisions deliberately are usually willing to explain them, because the reasoning is the interesting part. Reading how a builder describes its own approach to materials and long term value is a fair place to start, and Folia Homes is one example of a developer that sets out its material thinking publicly rather than leaving it to the render.
A finishes schedule is a prediction about how a home will look in ten years. How luxury finishes age is written into it, in a language most buyers are never taught to read. The finishes that improve are mostly the older and simpler ones, and they ask for maintenance in return. The engineered alternatives ask for almost nothing, right up to the point where they cannot be repaired.
Both are defensible choices. What is odd is that the choice gets made on the buyer's behalf, months before they arrive, and almost nobody thinks to ask which way it went.
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