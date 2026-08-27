How Luxury Finishes Age: What Ten Years Really Does

Lime plaster hardens as it ages, drawing carbon dioxide from the air and recrystallising into limestone

Engineered quartz can yellow under sustained sunlight, and the change sits in the resin rather than on the surface

The refinishing life of engineered timber is set by wear layer thickness, not by price per square metre

Repairability, rather than hardness, is the property that decides how a home reads at year ten

Show apartments are photographed at their peak. Every surface has been polished that morning, nothing has been cooked on the island, and no one has yet dragged a chair across the floor. It is a fair picture of what the materials can look like and a poor guide to what they will look like.

The more useful question is what happens after a decade of school runs, dinner parties, low winter sun and whatever cleaning products the household settles on. Ten years is roughly where luxury finishes separate into two groups. One has absorbed the use and looks better for it. The other has simply been worn down, and no amount of maintenance turns that back into character.