How to Plan a Luxury Long-Distance Move Without Losing Your Mind

Moving out of a high-end home sounds glamorous until you’re staring at custom furniture, fragile art, climate-sensitive wine, and a closet that somehow became its own zip code. If you’re relocating from or to Dallas, the stakes can feel even higher. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro reached about 8.5 million residents in 2025, up 11% from 2020, and it gained roughly 270,000 residents through net domestic migration over that period, more than any other U.S. metro area.

The housing market adds another layer. In June 2026, Dallas homes sold for a median price of about $490,000, up 4.6% year over year, with nearly 3,000 homes changing hands during the month. For luxury relocations, that kind of activity can translate into tight closing schedules, overlapping move dates, and very little room for sloppy planning when expensive furniture, artwork, wine collections, and other high-value belongings are involved.